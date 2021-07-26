Saddle Club pays $5,500 for champion steer during 4-H Livestock Show

The Grand Island Saddle Club paid $5,500 for the Supreme Champion market beef in Sunday’s 4-H Livestock Sale at the Hall County Fair.
Natalia Schultz raised the champion market steer. The Saddle Club was represented by Tim Luchsinger.
Platte Valley Veterinary Hospital in Alda paid $4,000 for the champion market heifer, which was raised by Mia Olson. The vet hospital was represented by Dr. Matt Sullivan.
The reserve market steer went for $3,700 to Full Throttle Ag, owned by Craig and Angie Huxtable. Emersyn Moeller raised the champion bred and fed steer.
Anderson Auto Group paid $2,600 for the reserve market heifer, raised by Rylee Codner. On hand from the auto company were general manager Bob Bledsoe and Gary Warta, a member of the sales staff.
About 70 other animals were sold during the auction.
The money goes to the 4-H exhibitor, who also gets to keep the animal.
Many of the 4-H members will continue to work with the animals and show them during the Nebraska State Fair or Aksarben.
Bidders pay for the animals in support of the community and 4-H, said Jeff Ewoldt, vice president of the Hall County Ag Society/Fair Board.
The fair “is all about the 4-H exhibitors,” said Jeff Schimmer, president of the board.
The Hall County Fair has a lot of supporters, whether they be corporate sponsors or people bidding at the auction, said Fair Manager Corby Flagle.
They all “support 4-H and the county fair, and the county fair is here to support 4-H,” Flagle said.
The only animals that don’t wind up back with the 4-H members are market broilers.
The buyer has the option of keeping the chickens or donating them to Hope Harbor.
In either case, the birds are cleaned, processed and delivered frozen.