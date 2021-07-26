Saddle Club pays $5,500 for champion steer during 4-H Livestock Show

The Grand Island Saddle Club paid $5,500 for the Supreme Champion market beef in Sunday’s 4-H Livestock Sale at the Hall County Fair.

Natalia Schultz raised the champion market steer. The Saddle Club was represented by Tim Luchsinger.

Platte Valley Veterinary Hospital in Alda paid $4,000 for the champion market heifer, which was raised by Mia Olson. The vet hospital was represented by Dr. Matt Sullivan.

The reserve market steer went for $3,700 to Full Throttle Ag, owned by Craig and Angie Huxtable. Emersyn Moeller raised the champion bred and fed steer.

Anderson Auto Group paid $2,600 for the reserve market heifer, raised by Rylee Codner. On hand from the auto company were general manager Bob Bledsoe and Gary Warta, a member of the sales staff.

About 70 other animals were sold during the auction.

The money goes to the 4-H exhibitor, who also gets to keep the animal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the 4-H members will continue to work with the animals and show them during the Nebraska State Fair or Aksarben.

Bidders pay for the animals in support of the community and 4-H, said Jeff Ewoldt, vice president of the Hall County Ag Society/Fair Board.