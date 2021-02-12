Safety projects top GIPS priority list: Petsch gives report on Grand Island Public Schools’ facilities projects

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education was able to hear about the district’s facilities projects for fiscal 2020-21 during its board meeting Thursday night.

Dan Petsch, director of buildings and grounds, said there are a total 47 projects across the district at various buildings.

“Historically, we never were able to accomplish all of these projects,” he said. “The bigger reason sometime is we can’t fund them and this year is going to be a much bigger challenge because I have bottom line sitting there and we are not going to be able to accomplish $4.4 million worth of work this year. But, we will do some moving around and some stuff is already completed.”

Petsch said each GIPS building ranked their need and the district did to, with the latter ranking being the official priority list.

“We talk to principals and get their input, come back and finalize that with their rankings,” he said. “Then, we finalize that by prioritizing the highest of those needs.”

Petsch said projects related to safety are ranked first, followed by projects that might cause damage if they are not done.