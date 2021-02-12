Safety projects top GIPS priority list: Petsch gives report on Grand Island Public Schools’ facilities projects

The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education was able to hear about the district’s facilities projects for fiscal 2020-21 during its board meeting Thursday night.
Dan Petsch, director of buildings and grounds, said there are a total 47 projects across the district at various buildings.
“Historically, we never were able to accomplish all of these projects,” he said. “The bigger reason sometime is we can’t fund them and this year is going to be a much bigger challenge because I have bottom line sitting there and we are not going to be able to accomplish $4.4 million worth of work this year. But, we will do some moving around and some stuff is already completed.”
Petsch said each GIPS building ranked their need and the district did to, with the latter ranking being the official priority list.
“We talk to principals and get their input, come back and finalize that with their rankings,” he said. “Then, we finalize that by prioritizing the highest of those needs.”
Petsch said projects related to safety are ranked first, followed by projects that might cause damage if they are not done.
“Thirdly, it is just other needs that happen, whether those needs are mechanical in nature, or it could be flooring,” he said.
The largest project on the list, at a total cost of $1.3 million from the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund, is the installation of Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization devices at the district’s 23 buildings, and future sites such as the new Early Learning Center in the former Shopko building and the former Principal building.
Petsch said the project is “99.99% complete.”
The Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization device is an additional device that is put onto a building’s existing HVAC system and is activated via its air flow. It releases billions of ions into the air stream via the building’s HVAC system, which then neutralizes harmful molecules in the air.
Petsch said the second project on the list is to restore the roof at built-up roof locations at Howard Elementary School. This cost is $275,000 and will come from the general fund.
A number of projects will take place at Grand Island Senior High, including installing upgraded hoods and an HVAC system in four rooms at a cost of $400,000 from the special building fund.
Petsch said a safety-related project is to upgrade the security system at GISH. The cost would be $350,000 and would come from “other sources.”
“The only way we are going to accomplish this is if we get a grant,” he said.
Petsch said the district plans to complete a grant application for this project later this month.
“If that does not occur, then that will basically get moved to the side and onto another project list for another year,” he said.
Another project on the list is replacing the equipment and flooring in the weight room at GISH at a cost of $260,000. Of this cost, $200,000 would come from the general fund, while $60,000 would come from the GISH athletic boosters.
The project list also calls for the GISH weight room area to be remodeled and additional restrooms added at a cost of $200,000 from the special building fund.
The fifth-highest prioritized project on the district’s facilities project list is to replace the gym floor, the floor tile in the cafeteria and install new carpet at Lincoln Elementary School. This would be a cost of $239,000 and would come from the general fund.
A camera system would be upgraded at Success Academy, and the science lab at the Wyandotte Learning Center would be remodeled at costs of $80,000 and $25,000, respectively. Both projects would be funded using dollars from the district’s general fund.
At Barr Middle School, a new air conditioning system will be installed in the old gym at a cost of $125,000 from the general fund.
The other projects on the facilities projects list can be viewed at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/63?meeting=451254 under agenda item 7.7.