Sailing in disputed waters makes for interesting memories

Another time “we had four Russian ships pull up on us and they were probably a hundred yards out on each corner of the ship; they were there to let us know they knew we were out there. So our captain during breakfast said, ‘Hey, why don’t you come out and say hi to our friends?’ It was kind of a big deal for us to not show any fear and just go up there and wave at ‘em.

“And our ships with gas turbines are far superior to the older diesels that China and Russia are running, so when we decided to skate out of there we saw them ‘rolling all sorts of coal’ trying to keep up with us but there just wasn’t a chance.”

In August 2017, the McCain was in collision with an oil tanker outside Singapore. Swantkoski, as one of the first responders, “maintained damage and looked for more damage and closed off spaces that were flooding out,” he said. “We were able to correct the ship’s list and pull into port under our own power.”

During the time of Swantkoski’s service, the USS McCain visited Guam, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Vietnam.