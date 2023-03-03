After extended discussion, the Grand Island City Council approved a request to increase the posted salary for the public works director/city engineer position. The council also approved a proposal for a new playground in Lincoln Park.

The public works director/city engineer job has been vacant since May 31, with Keith Kurz currently serving as interim until the position is filled. The council approved an increased salary range to about $130,000-$189,000 annually, so that the position can be filled.

Yet, the previous increase did not result in any new candidates for hire. After a review from Government Professional Services, city administration recommended that the salary range be increased to $175,000.00-$225,000.00 annually.

Some council members had an issue with the newest increase. Councilman Mitch Nickerson had issues with the increase due to the population size of Grand Island in comparison with other cities.

“Out of this entire list, we are the second-least populated of all of them and yet we are asking to have the maximum wage,” Nickerson said during the meeting on Feb. 28 at City Hall, discussing other Nebraska cities. “I find that very difficult at this point.”

Human Resources Director Aaron Schmid said the recommended wage increase was based on the job description and after Government Professional Services spent time with the department.

“They felt the current wage was going to be a challenge,” said Schmid.

Kurz also said that the population metric may not be the best way to look at the situation. Since Grand Island is a smaller town, it might be harder to attract people who view bigger cities as more favorable.

“There are other factors at play,” said Kurz. “When you’re considering that numbers are one thing, but responsibilities and attracting those candidates, there are a lot of other different things coming into play.”

Towards the end of the discussion, Councilman Jack Sheard said that he had learned a lot but felt that they should go with the new recommendation.

“We hired a professional firm to tell us and to help us hire somebody and this is their recommendation,” said Sheard. “We’ve already spent the money, we’ve already said this is the position we are looking for. This is the form we have, it seems logical to listen to them.”

After the discussion, the council voted to approve the salary ordinance. The council also approved a proposal for a new playground in Lincoln Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said that the existing playground is a bit dated, with some of the pieces having been there since 1993 and 2000. McCoy also explained that the new playground would be more handicap accessible, with a rubberized fall zone instead of wood chips.

The cost for the new playground would be $178,000, funded through the Community Development Block Grant.

The council approved the proposal for the park.

“I think it’s important, when we have a project like this, to pull it off the consent agenda and share it with our viewers,” said Nickerson. “Because, it’s just another one of those good things happening in the parks and rec department.”

The council meeting started off with the Grand Island Senior High boys bowling team getting recognized for their victory at the Class A state championship. This is the second year that GISH’s bowling team has won the championship.

Mayor Roger Steele presented each of the boys with a certificate and pin to congratulate the team.

“You serve as a guide for all of us,” said Steele. “To keep in mind that everything we do should be guided by success.”

Next, Central Community College President Matt Gotschall gave a presentation about the infrastructure funding needed to expand the campus

Gotschall had first presented the plans for a 5-year infrastructure project during the city council meeting on September 20. The new presentation had more accurate costs for the infrastructure, with Gotschall requesting the council commit $500,000 towards the project.

When Councilman Mark Stelk asked if the expansion will increase enrollment, Gotschall said that the project was brought about because of the growth in enrollment.

According to Gotschall, the welding and criminal justice programs have been growing, so bigger facilities would better accommodate them. Plus, the new student residences are expected to host 50-100 beds, helping to expand more.

“We like to see the growth and the education piece of it.” said Selk. “Especially what you're doing out there is very good.”

Next, the council heard public requests for a conditional use permit from Wish Nebraska, Inc. The permit was to allow an 88-foot monopole telecommunication tower to be built at 1515 E. Fourth St.

In regards to safety concerns, Building Department Director Craig Lewis said that there were no hazards with the location and the height of the tower. The council approved the permit towards the end of the meeting.