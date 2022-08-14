Salmon Says: Huskers vs weddings?

Well, it’s that time of year, I don’t mean back to school, although that is relevant. I mean the season of weddings and Husker football. It’s the season where people in the Cornhusker state have to choose between the two.

Really?

It happens every year, a couple in love is ready to set the date for the biggest day of their lives. But first, they have to check the Husker football schedule. If they schedule their wedding for a game day, many may not attend the wedding! That puzzles me.

I remember years ago, probably about 13 years ago, my buddy and his bride-to-be had their wedding on a Husker Saturday. They had some people not able to come because of the game. The Husker fans didn’t have tickets to the game, I’m not even sure if it was a home game, but rather they were going to watch the game, against some small school, rather than attend the wedding of someone who invited them. I personally, would check my friendship with that/those people. If they chose a game over the biggest day of your life, then you may need new friends.

I was there. I was the best man in the event.

Now some might say that Husker games are tradition, and yada, yada, that’s fine and dandy, but when it was A. a meaningless game. B. You weren’t even attending in person. C. Chose regular season football game over someone’s wedding day, I hope you don’t have mirrors in your house because you probably won’t be able to look yourself in the eye for a while, let alone the bride and groom, shall they remain your friend.

This buddy of mine was smart though, he had no televisions or radios at his wedding reception. No, because then those that couldn’t live with the guilt of missing their wedding and attended the nuptials, would still get their fan face on at the reception and not be in the moment, but rather into the game.

This was before everyone had smart phones. People were checking the internet for scoring updates, but for the most part they were there for the wedding.

Look, the Huskers play every Saturday during the season, well except in January (sorry but let’s face it), someone’s wedding only happens once, usually.

I understand Husker spirit and all but missing someone’s wedding to watch a game on TV, that’s not cool. Even if you had tickets and it was a playoff game, it may be a stretch but I could look past that. That is it though.

I say that if a person misses a game for your wedding, they should be allowed to have a big foam finger at the reception, fair is fair.

I predict a lot of weddings this year on Sept. 24, (Husker bye week). I looked for you.