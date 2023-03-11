With the winter sports season all over comes the hope of spring. With spring that means baseball is here, and on some other levels, just around the corner.

College baseball is underway, great. High school baseball is starting in about a week, also great. And Major League Baseball starts in a couple weeks, very great.

Then you have summer teams like the Hastings Sodbusters and Lincoln Saltdogs playing and you are all set. This is my favorite time of year.

Sure I like the warmer weather, and the pretty colors, but I like baseball even more. I don’t think you realize how much I like baseball. People who know me know the magnitude of my love for the game.

There several important things in my life, God, family, breathing, and a very close fourth place is baseball.

Yes, I used to play the game — well, I tried to play the game — for eight years. I have broadcasted it for close to 15 years. I have also written about it, and pretty much lived and breathed it since I was 10, which was a long time ago.

Those who even remotely know me know I am a San Diego Padre fan. I have been since I was 10. Now that they are good it is much easier to admit that fact. Also, being one of a handful of Padres fans in Nebraska, many know me as perhaps the ONLY friar’s fan in the state. I am not, but there aren’t many of us.

I even have a Padres man cave room in my home. What the Huskers are to most, the Padres are to me, being as I grew and lived in San Diego around 17 years.

My love of the game on all levels though goes deeper, much deeper. To explain, let me share a poem from my book released in 2020, “Ponderings of a Guppy”.

First True Love

I don’t know how to explain my first love, is she a flower or a dove?

We were together for 20 years. Sometimes jeers and sometimes cheers.

See, I had to share my love with others I didn’t know.

Over the years my love began to grow.

During the summer we spent much time together, but only on sunny days, not in bad weather.