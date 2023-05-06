There are a million apps on the internet currently. Several I am familiar with, with many more I have never heard of nor use.

For people who are not internet users, or use a computer but aren’t familiar with the current trending apps, then this is for you. If you are such a person, then I will clarify what apps don’t mean so when you hear people discuss these things in conversations, you will not misconstrue their meaning.

Tik Tok — It’s not a breath mint.

Facebook — Not a book on beauty secrets

Instagram — Isn’t a grandma who rushes over at a moment’s notice.

Twitter — That’s not a cartoon bird calling you a quitter.

Flipboard — It’s not finding a bad 2x4 and turning it around to use the other side.

Headspace — That’s not a person who isn’t very smart.

Messenger — not someone who tells you something important i.e; Paul Revere.

Skype — Sounds like being hyped up to go flying.

Zoom — Not a way to focus in on something for a much closer look.

Dropbox — Sounds like the time you were moving a heavy box and it got away from you.

Slack — What you wish you had when you try to connect all your Christmas lights together.

Snapchat — Is not a conversation about fixing clothes.

Spotify — Sounds like using a spotlight during a police interrogation.

Candy Crush Saga — That isn’t about the time your big brother smashed your Snickers on the ground.

YouTube — May be thought of as a way of determining whose toothpaste is whose in the medicine cabinet.

Amazon — Although yes, it is a jungle, that’s not what they mean.

Game Changer — When you get bored after an hour of playing Monopoly.

Forti-Token — Not the admission price kids charge other kids to get into their secret fort.

MixLr — Sound like a drunken guy looking for an appliance to make a smoothie. “Hey, I got some strawberry’s where’s the mixlr?”

Roblox — That’s not barriers they put on the streets during road construction.

Babble — Sounds like a form of gibberish. Also a way babies talk.

Whats App — Not something to ask someone about what they are doing.

Subway Surfers — You are supposed to ride in the train, not on top of it.

Netflix — Not what happens when I try to lie down in a hammock and fall out.

And finally…

Tinder — Not the way to tell the thickness of a steak.

I hope this helps you be less lost in a very confusing electronic world. You are welcome.