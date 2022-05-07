‘Salute to Nurses’ luncheon, special section, recognize 2022 honorees

Ten Grand Island nurses were recognized at Riverside Golf Club Friday, as part of the Grand Island Independent’s 2022 Salute to Nurses.

The nurses come from a variety of health care settings and backgrounds, all to be featured in a special section published by the Independent.

At Friday’s luncheon, Jennifer Witherby, Grand Island Independent interim publisher, said “We are so grateful for every person who puts on a uniform, holds a hand, gives advice and does what they can for our entire community.”

The selection began in March with a nomination process. In April, a panel of judges determined nine of the ten honorees. Judges were: Jennifer Worthington, Grand Island Public Schools; Melissa Delaet, Great Grand Island Community Foundation; David Liebsack, Grand Island Regional Hospital; Regina Somer, Central Community College and Roger Steele, Mayor of Grand Island.

A 10th honoree — “The People’s Choice” — was selected by public voting.

“It was not an easy task to select this year’s honorees,” Witherby said.

In her speech, Witherby acknowledged the challenging, tumultuous lives of nurses, particularly of late.

“What we have been able to witness this year is outstanding, nurses taking on new roles, taking time away from their family so they can help take care of ours.”

The nurses in attendance of the luncheon were recognized and presented with a plaque honoring them and other tokens of recognition. The campaign itself was sponsored by Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Before the awards were presented, Witherby said: “Thank you to every nurse who does what they do every single day. You make our world a better place.”

end line Read stories about each of the ten honored nurses in the Grand Island Independent’s Salute to Nurses, published Sunday.

Watch videos interviewing the honored nurses and additional footage at The Independent’s website: www.theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.