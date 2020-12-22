Salvation Army expanding men’s employment readiness program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Services will include completing applications, crafting resumes, teaching interview skills and providing practice interviews.

Some of these services are being provided by shelter manager Deny Cacy.

“He does that right now, but it’s harder because you only have so many hours during your shift, so he’s having to do one at a time in the morning,” Ayala said. “With this program, we’ll have five or six computers and he’ll be able to help them more.”

Funds will be used to create a separate online system from the local Salvation’s Army’s offices, and to set up the additional computers, Ayala explained.

“We’re praying in the new year, hopefully before March, I.T. be able to come out from Omaha and take care of all that for us,” she said.

Grand Island City Council approved the contract with Salvation Army for $20,000 in December 2019 to facilitate a public service program that benefits low- to moderate-income persons in the city, per the city’s annual action plan.

Such a plan is required by the city as an entitlement community under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.