Salvation Army expanding men’s employment readiness program

Salvation Army of Grand Island hopes to launch its men’s employment readiness program in 2021.
The program will help local unemployed and homeless men with finding jobs.
The local Salvation Army received a $20,000 community development block grant from the City of Grand Island for the program in December 2019.
The program was delayed due to the pandemic, though.
Grand Island City Council today is expected to approve extending the CDBG to December 2021.
“There wasn’t an anticipated start date until March. Then COVID happened,” said Amber Alvidrez, City Community Development coordinator. “As part of the nature of what they do, they had higher priorities of having room available for sheltering men, and so forth.”
The local Salvation Army will expand its limited services with the new employment readiness program.
For many homeless men, finding a job can be daunting, Salvation Army Lt. Liz Ayala said.
“They leave here at 8 o’clock in the morning and ask, ‘Where do I start?’” Ayala said.
“A lot of applications are being done online now. If you have no idea how to use a computer, how to do any of this, it deters you from looking for work.”
Services will include completing applications, crafting resumes, teaching interview skills and providing practice interviews.
Some of these services are being provided by shelter manager Deny Cacy.
“He does that right now, but it’s harder because you only have so many hours during your shift, so he’s having to do one at a time in the morning,” Ayala said. “With this program, we’ll have five or six computers and he’ll be able to help them more.”
Funds will be used to create a separate online system from the local Salvation’s Army’s offices, and to set up the additional computers, Ayala explained.
“We’re praying in the new year, hopefully before March, I.T. be able to come out from Omaha and take care of all that for us,” she said.
Grand Island City Council approved the contract with Salvation Army for $20,000 in December 2019 to facilitate a public service program that benefits low- to moderate-income persons in the city, per the city’s annual action plan.
Such a plan is required by the city as an entitlement community under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Early on, we looked at the idea that the program was definitely going to be needed,” Alvidrez said. “It wasn’t possible to start the new program earlier in the year, but we’re getting closer to the point where Salvation Army feels they’re going to be able to start implementing a men’s employment readiness program.”
The need for such an employment program was great before the pandemic started.
That need has only intensified, Ayala said.
“In the spring, new jobs were opening and everything was looking good, then everything shut down,” she said. “I am absolutely excited. I would like to see this program working. I would like to see more guys leave here hopeful because they can have a job.”
The Grand Island City Council will consider extending the local Salvation Army’s CDBG as part of its consent agenda items.