Salvation Army needs bell ringers

The Salvation Army is ringing its own bell, hoping to attract bell ringers this Christmas season.

“We are experiencing a hard time finding volunteers to bell ring this year,” says Lt. Katy Benedict, commanding officer of the Grand Island Salvation Army.

Between now and Dec. 24, volunteers are needed to fill more than 2,000 hours at the 13 Red Kettle locations in Grand Island. Only 603 of those hours are taken.

“We rely on our volunteers to ring the bell so we can earn the income that we need to run our operations throughout the year,” Benedict said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“When there’s no bell ringers at the kettles, we don’t collect that income to help fund our program,” Benedict said.

Individuals, groups and families are invited to volunteer. For family members, working a kettle can be a “fun outing” as they ring the bells together, Benedict said.

Church groups, service organizations and employees of local companies are also typical bell ringers.

Kettle workers normally work a two-hour shift. “It helps us greatly,” Benedict said.

The easiest way to reserve a shift is by visiting registertoring.com. Enter your zip code, and the site will show you the locations and the times when volunteers are needed.

After reservations are made, volunteers can simply show up at the kettle location at the appointed time.

Benedict may also be reached at 308-382-4855.

The kettles are manned six days a week, taking off Sundays. The ringing usually begins at 9 or 10 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m.

The local Salvation Army began the season with five paid bell ringers, but that number is now down to two, Benedict said.

Even if you don’t carry cash, you can still contribute to the Red Kettle Campaign. Go online to salarmygrandisland.org, and use a credit card.

The Red Kettle campaign was originated in 1891 in San Francisco.