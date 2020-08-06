The Salvation Army Western Division is restructuring the Salvation Army’s Fight to End Human Trafficking (SAFE-T).
The Western Division of the Salvation Army serves Nebraska, South Dakota and western Iowa.
The SAFE-T program, which previously only served Nebraska residents, will be expanded to include South Dakota and Iowa.
“This restructuring comes about as a result of financial considerations, as well as a need to optimize resources via our Corps Community Centers and other operational units,” according to a Salvation Army statement.
Officials said this was a difficult decision to make because it eliminates five positions, but they are working to give immediate assistance to those employees financially and help with the job application process if those employees request it.
The Salvation Army officials want to assure the community that the fight to end human trafficking is strong and these changes show they are expanding that commitment.
“Now, we will be delivering anti-human trafficking services through many of our Corps Community Centers throughout the three states we serve — rather than the former approach of service delivery in Nebraska only,” the statement said.
Members of SAFE-T are being trained in anti-human trafficking efforts and officials said they plan to enhance existing training.
“We will also continue our longstanding collaboration with community partners, including governmental agencies, and look for ways to enhance that collaboration,” the statement said.
The new restructuring of SAFE-T will increase staff members throughout the Salvation Army Western Division to help survivors of human trafficking.
The Salvation Army statement said, “The services that we provide to survivors will not only remain comprehensive, but will also be available throughout an expanded area — in South Dakota and in western Iowa, as well as in Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.