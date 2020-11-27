Salvation Army serves more than 400 holiday meals amid pandemic

More than 400 meals were served Thursday at Grand Island Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving lunch.

The event had to be done differently than in previous years, though, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Grand Island area.

Instead of people gathered together at tables with warm meals, served directly, meals were packaged and bagged to go, with volunteers at stations and visitors distanced to maintain the safety of all involved.

Despite such changes and limitations, the day went well, Lt. Liza Ayala said.

“We didn’t know what to expect, as far as numbers went, but it flowed really well,” she said. “The setup, making the meals to-go, I think everything went really well, being it was the first time we had to do this.”

She added, “It is wonderful that we can do this.”

Fewer people participated than been expected, Ayala said.

“It was a lot for people coming out, the way that it is,” she said. “People are afraid to go out, not knowing who’s open and who’s serving. Maybe word-of-mouth didn’t get out as much. I think it was good, though.”

The day is only possible with donations from the community, Ayala said.