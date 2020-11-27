Salvation Army serves more than 400 holiday meals amid pandemic

More than 400 meals were served Thursday at Grand Island Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving lunch.
The event had to be done differently than in previous years, though, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Grand Island area.
Instead of people gathered together at tables with warm meals, served directly, meals were packaged and bagged to go, with volunteers at stations and visitors distanced to maintain the safety of all involved.
Despite such changes and limitations, the day went well, Lt. Liza Ayala said.
“We didn’t know what to expect, as far as numbers went, but it flowed really well,” she said. “The setup, making the meals to-go, I think everything went really well, being it was the first time we had to do this.”
She added, “It is wonderful that we can do this.”
Fewer people participated than been expected, Ayala said.
“It was a lot for people coming out, the way that it is,” she said. “People are afraid to go out, not knowing who’s open and who’s serving. Maybe word-of-mouth didn’t get out as much. I think it was good, though.”
The day is only possible with donations from the community, Ayala said.
“It is through the generosity of this community really, stepping up to donate the food we need,” she said. “Project Hunger was amazing with getting the turkeys and potatoes. I think they got the pies for us, too.”
Volunteers not only came in on Thanksgiving to serve the food, but they helped through the week with preparation, Ayala said.
Melvin Griess spent Thanksgiving in the Salvation Army’s kitchen, cooking and “plating” food.
“It was humbling to see so many people in the community come together and donate all the resources. It’s just overwhelming how much food and so on gets donated,” he said. “With all the extra things you have to do because of COVID, with plastic and everything, there’s just a lot of extra expenses and it’s just amazing to see everyone come together and meet that need.”
Marlis Stark was among those bagging the fresh, hot meals to-go as people came in.
Stark was inspired to spend the day serving others because she was unable to go out of state to be with family.
“Instead of sitting there and talking to myself, we used to do this at the church at lot, before my husband died, so I decided to come down here,” she said.
The day was an enjoyable one, though, Stark said.
“There’s a lot of good people that come through here,” she said. “It breaks your heart when you see so many people. You’re lucky when you have a home and a roof over your head and food. It makes a big difference.”
The remaining food, mostly already packaged, was delivered to Messiah Lutheran in Grand Island, where Ayala said the cook has been quarantined.
“Our understanding is they can use the food to help,” she said.
Packaged food also was sent to Hope Harbor and Freedom House.
There always is a need in the community.
That need has intensified as COVID cases continued to increase in Grand Island and the surrounding area.
“It started to slow down for a little bit, but then it has, of late, picked up again,” Ayala said. “We’re serving more meals through the meal program. Close to 300 meals or more, every day, Monday through Friday. We continue to give out food boxes every day in our food pantry. There is just a big need for all sorts of assistance right now.”
For more information on Grand Island Salvation Army’s services, and to make a donation, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/grandisland/.
