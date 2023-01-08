Salvation Army's hot meal program resumes after water damage at facility

After the Grand Island Salvation Army suffered extensive flooding over the Christmas weekend, the program's hot meal program resumed Wednesday.

Hot meals are again being served at noon and 5 p.m. five days a week. Another meal is served Sundays at 5 p.m. at the site, served by Project Hunger and local churches.

For now, the food pantry remains closed, following flooding that occurred inside the Salvation Army's West Third Street headquarters. The flooding, caused by burst water pipes, forced the temporary suspension of community services offered by the organization.

Upon inspecting the building Dec. 26, Salvation Army's leadership "found extensive flooding throughout the building, with ankle-deep water still remaining in some areas," says a news release. Among the flooded parts of the building were the kitchen, dining room, food pantry, basement storage area, chapel and office. In those areas, computers, tables, office chairs, ceiling tiles, lights and other infrastructure items were heavily damaged or destroyed by the water.

The damage caused the temporary closure of the headquarters building.

“The flooding couldn’t have come at a more challenging time,” Lt. Wayne Benedict of the Grand Island Salvation Army said in a news release. "Demand for the programs and services we provide has been very high this year.”

Benedict said starting up recovery efforts was made more difficult because the damage occurred over a holiday weekend. “This is going to take a team effort,” he said in the release. “We’re going to work hard to ensure that we get all our programs and services back online as quickly as possible. We’d appreciate any support that the community could provide as we move forward, including prayers for all affected.”