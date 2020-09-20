Same show, different circumstances: Northwest High School’s 14-Karat Gold Show Choir going ‘all in’ despite COVID-19

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Northwest High School’s 14-Karat Gold Show Choir says it plans to work just as hard to prepare for its upcoming season.
Vocal music teacher Jeff Vyhlidal said the show choir has been singing with face masks on since the high school’s graduation in July. He said that before Northwest Public Schools issued its mask mandate, he instituted one for the high school’s choirs after realizing it was the best option for choirs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before we started the year, I said, ‘Masks will be required. If you don’t like it, there are other great electives you can take.’ The kids haven’t fought it at all,” Vyhlidal said. “We tried it at graduation and you could understand what they were saying. It creates little things, like little facial tensions, but it is significantly better than the alternative that a lot of schools are doing: not singing at all.”
Northwest senior Audrey Glaser, who is the alto section leader for 14-Karat Gold, said that, at first, she and her fellow show choir members questioned how they were supposed to rehearse and perform with masks on, but now they are getting more used to them.
“Having a mask was a really big adjustment because it is harder to breathe through them; you have to get used to that,” she said. “You have to project a lot more. At first, everyone was scared because you can’t hear anybody else (with a mask on) and you really feel like you are singing solo.”
Vocal, dance rehearsals change
Vyhlidal said COVID-19 has altered the way 14-Karat Gold rehearses. On Wednesday afternoon, the show choir split by gender, with boys rehearsing in the choir room and girls in the Northwest High School auditorium.
During the school day, he said all of the school’s show choirs will rehearse in the auditorium, where they are able to social distanct 6 feet or more. Vyhlidal added that when the weather is nice, the show choirs will rehearse outside, where they are able to spread out even more and sing without masks on.
“The kids are way more spread out, where usually they are used to sitting by each other and having that person next to them for the confidence,” he said. “As they are learning notes, they would have a person next to them, but now they don’t have that. So it feels like they are by themselves, which is creating a stronger musicianship in them. It gets a little more painful getting there, but they just have to work harder.”
Northwest senior Eric Noorlander, who is the bass section leader for 14-Karat Gold, said since the auditorium is a much bigger space and every one is spread out, it sounds like students are singing by themselves. This, he said, challenges show choir members to “overcome the far of thinking we are wrong and just sing the way we know how.”
“It is just kind of a habit when you are singing by yourself, and you don’t hear anyone else, that you just kind of assume that you are wrong,” Noorlander said. “So we have had to try to overcome that habit of singing quieter when you cannot hear everyone else.”
Noorlander said COVID-19 also has altered the way 14-Karat Gold learns choreography for its competition show. He said the choreographer typically works with the show choir in person for four or five days. However, due to COVID-19, they recorded a video to teach the students the choreography.
Noorlander said having the video was a positive because the show choir can go back to it as much as it needs to.
“There is less of a deadline because usually the choreographers are here for four or five days and you have to get everything learned in those days,” he said. “But now, we have a little more leeway where, if we do not quite get done, we can use class time or another rehearsal and we do not have as much of a time constraint.”
Competition show is a go
Vyhlidal said despite COVID-19, 14-Karat Gold did not alter its competition show and will proceed with “Plan A” for the benefit of the students.
“We are doing the same show we would have done. (This is important) especially to the seniors,” he said. “This is Plan A. We are not going to Plan B because I feel the kids deserve Plan A. If we can do Plan A safely, that is what we are going to.”
Vyhlidal said the plan is for 14-Karat Gold to compete at various show choir competitions. He said that while most competitions in Nebraska have been “shut down,” he is working with other directors to see how some may be done safely.
“I talked to a director yesterday and we were talking through how he could do it,” Vyhlidal said. “I also have a lot of friends reaching out to me seeing if we could host one here. I have a lot of ideas of how we could potentially do it safely. So we are looking into that option.”
Vyhlidal said there also are show choir competitions in Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota, so 14-Karat Gold possibly could travel there to compete if the number of competitions in Nebraska are limited.
“We may have to travel a little bit to get to them, but if we can go safely, then we will take a couple extra buses and go,” he said. “The kids want to compete and if we can safely do it, we want to give them the opportunity to do it.”
Vyhlidal said 14-Karat Gold also will have the opportunity to perform in front of their family and friends, even if restrictions have to be made due to COVID-19.
“We are still planning on having concerts and performances, but it will look different of course,” he said. “We might have to do multiple performances, but if we’ve got an 800-seat auditorium, and can only fit 200 people to social distance, then we will put on multiple performances.”
Glaser said 14-Karat Gold has never questioned whether the group will compete and perform this year. She said Vyhlidal said they are “going all in” and that the show choir is prepared to do so.
“He would rather be prepared and not have a competition than to be unprepared and have a competition,” Glaser said. “So we are going full-out no matter what happens.”
‘Take every rehearsal seriously’
Glaser said the end goal for 14-Karat Gold this year is to have everyone become better performers and be comfortable with one another.
“This year — if we don’t have competitions — is a really good year to set an example for the upcoming classes and show them what it should look like so they can apply that to next year,” she said. “I think everyone has taken it a lot more seriously this year and has worked so much harder. We have been working hard every day and giving it our all. I think we are enjoying each other’s company more.”
“We do not know when our last rehearsal will be, so we are making sure we take every rehearsal seriously and not take it for granted,” Noorlander said.
