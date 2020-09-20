Same show, different circumstances: Northwest High School’s 14-Karat Gold Show Choir going ‘all in’ despite COVID-19

“It is just kind of a habit when you are singing by yourself, and you don’t hear anyone else, that you just kind of assume that you are wrong,” Noorlander said. “So we have had to try to overcome that habit of singing quieter when you cannot hear everyone else.”

Noorlander said COVID-19 also has altered the way 14-Karat Gold learns choreography for its competition show. He said the choreographer typically works with the show choir in person for four or five days. However, due to COVID-19, they recorded a video to teach the students the choreography.

Noorlander said having the video was a positive because the show choir can go back to it as much as it needs to.

“There is less of a deadline because usually the choreographers are here for four or five days and you have to get everything learned in those days,” he said. “But now, we have a little more leeway where, if we do not quite get done, we can use class time or another rehearsal and we do not have as much of a time constraint.”

Competition show is a go

Vyhlidal said despite COVID-19, 14-Karat Gold did not alter its competition show and will proceed with “Plan A” for the benefit of the students.