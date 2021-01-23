Same things happen in every city

Life in every city is remarkably similar.
In all cities, people complain there’s nothing to do.
In most cities, or in a nearby town, you can find a Bel-Air Motel.
In most communities, you can find a successful restaurant operating in an old Pizza Hut.
Every city has boards that meet in executive session.
What else happens in every city?
Semi drivers spend the night in a Walmart parking lot.
People run out and buy groceries when snow is on its way.
Many fire calls are prompted by burnt toast.
Young people think they live in the middle of nowhere.
Members of the public ignore government meetings except for two meetings a year when a controversial subject packs the council chambers.
Hospitals erect buildings to keep up with one another.
People open businesses downtown because they’re attracted to the old brick buildings.
Service clubs complain they’re losing members.
Parents call police about out-of-control juveniles.
Cars line up for blocks when school lets out.
Newspapers are flooded with letters to the editor just before an election.
Homeowners worry about their neighbors’ lawns.
Officials spend a lot of time developing a long-range transportation plan.
People use special routes to avoid waiting for trains.
Used car dealers put their most attractive cars out front.
Government officials say they spend money very wisely.
What else does every city have?
— An old Armory building.
— Walkers in the mall.
— A very active VFW Auxiliary.
Shopping patterns are also the same in every city.
People rush to closeout sales after ignoring the store when it was open.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.