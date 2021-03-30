Sandhills Motor Company moves to new location in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW — After a year of planning and setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic, Sandhills Motor Co. has finally made its move to Broken Bow.
The company first announced its interest in making the move last summer when the owners of the business applied for a Community Development Block Grant. The grant was an opportunity for businesses making substantial investments in Custer County.
“Dodge, Chrysler, RAM has a long history with the community of Arnold and it was important to us to first open our doors there to let folks know we understood that,” said Thomas McCaslin, dealer principal for the company. “But the franchise wants us in Broken Bow and we have a ton of support from the area. We are looking forward to all of the opportunities to grow here.”
McCaslin said COVID-19 created some setbacks. They changed their timeline and the location, for a while. The doors are now open for business at 1842 S. E St., next to the Dollar General on Highway 2.
From that location, customers will get the same service they have been accustomed to, he said, as contractors get to work on building a new, permanent location near Gateway Motors on East Highway 2.
“We were all set to break ground last summer when we hit a hiccup in the road,” said Chad Garcia, general manager for Sandhills Motor Co. “But things happen for a reason, and this location is the right fit for the right time. It has everything we need to offer the same great products and services we currently do from the Arnold location.”
According to McCaslin, the move also means an extended line of products.
He said Sandhills Motor Co. will now also be able to offer heavy duty RAM trucks and new Jeep vehicles.
“Part of the deal, if we agreed to move, was to give us the ability to sell new products,” McCaslin said. “So soon you will see new jeeps in our lot and we will be the only dealership between Lincoln and Denver to sell RAM HDs.”
As a part of the move to Broken Bow and the investment in building a new facility, the company will bring along its current employees and add two more positions.