ARNOLD — More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold on Wednesday for the 20th annual Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
The event will begin Thursday with the 22-mile Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race between Halsey and Purdum. Friday will start with the One-Mile Shoot-Out held 14 miles north of Cozad, followed by an afternoon car show and burn-out contest in Arnold.
Cars and drivers will line up in Arnold on Saturday for an 8:30 a.m. start Saturday of the 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning.
The event will culminate in the evening with a free-will donation barbecue and award ceremony in the Arnold Community Park. Event schedule details can be found at www.sorcrace.com.
