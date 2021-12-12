Santa Claus is coming to your library

He’s back! We’re so excited to announce the return of in-person Santa events Sunday and Monday, Dec. 19 and 20, here at the Grand Island Public Library, kicking off two weeks of fun winter programs for kids and teens.

Space is limited for both Santa programs, so registration is required. Call us at 308-385-5333 or visit our website at www.gilibrary.org to sign up.

“Snacks with Santa,” is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Call us or sign up online for a 30-minute slot in which your family can enjoy snacks, crafts, treats, a story walk, and, of course, a photo with the man himself.

The library closes at 5 p.m. Sundays but the lobby and meeting rooms will remain open until 6 for this event.

“Storytime with Santa” is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. After hearing a story from St. Nick, kids and their families will have time to take photos with him. Space is also limited for this one, so please register for this event online or by calling the library.

