Santa Claus is coming to your library

He’s back! We’re so excited to announce the return of in-person Santa events Sunday and Monday, Dec. 19 and 20, here at the Grand Island Public Library, kicking off two weeks of fun winter programs for kids and teens.
Space is limited for both Santa programs, so registration is required. Call us at 308-385-5333 or visit our website at www.gilibrary.org to sign up.
“Snacks with Santa,” is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Call us or sign up online for a 30-minute slot in which your family can enjoy snacks, crafts, treats, a story walk, and, of course, a photo with the man himself.
The library closes at 5 p.m. Sundays but the lobby and meeting rooms will remain open until 6 for this event.
“Storytime with Santa” is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. After hearing a story from St. Nick, kids and their families will have time to take photos with him. Space is also limited for this one, so please register for this event online or by calling the library.
There’s even more fun after that. See our website for the full calendar, but here’s a sneak peek.
Our friends from the Crane Trust will present a sandhill crane educational program for kids at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Come learn about cranes and make an origami craft.
A kids video game part is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. The following week, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, is a is a kids’ construction challenge with Legos, straws, and blocks.
The library will also host a “Noon New Year’s Eve-Eve Party” starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. The party will include games and activities for kids, culminating in a countdown to 12 o’clock. That’s noon, by the way, not midnight!
Are your kids interested in music? Come to the “Musical Morning,” planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Kids can come experience real musical instruments and make an instrument craft to take home. We’re partnering with Yandas Music to bring everything from trumpets and flutes to guitars and basses. I myself will be there with my accordion, djembe, lever harp, autoharp, ocarina, and a couple of even weirder instruments in tow.
Our first teen (ages 11-18) program for the winter is a Story Writing Workshop scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, led by Cathy Howard, English teacher at Central Catholic. Budding teen authors should definitely check this one out.
Other teen programs include a sandhill crane presentation by the Crane Trust at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and a design-your-own Board Game Jam at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. We’ll provide paper, cards, and recycled pieces.
Then at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, teens can make a sock craft (snowman or gnome). We’ll have socks available, or you can bring your own old one.
And a New Year’s “Eve-Eve” board, card and video game party for teens is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.
We recommend pre-registration for all teen programs. Call us or register online.
The library will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day, but will be open regular hours on all other days during the break.
Finally, now that the weather is getting colder, winter is a great time to snuggle up with a good book. Come see our Holiday READquarters in the Art Alcove, an annual tradition, stocked with seasonal books for you to enjoy on those cold, dark winter nights.
And when the weather is too rough for you to come to the library? Download the free Libby and Hoopla apps on your phone, input your library card number, and enjoy a huge selection of ebooks, magazines, music, and audiobooks without even having to get up from the couch.
Merry Christmas.
Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.