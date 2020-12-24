Santa Claus reads children’s letters for Grand Island Public Library visit

Santa Claus visited Grand Island Public Library on Wednesday.
The holiday saint has been a guest of the local library for the last six years, said Library Director Celine Swan.
In previous years, Santa visited with area children directly to read stories to them and to hear their gift requests.
This year, due to concerns with the pandemic, Santa appeared via a video program on the library’s Facebook page.
Swan introduced Santa in the video, with both wearing face masks.
“With the coronavirus, we had to get creative, so we invited Santa into our studio,” she said.
“He took some time off to come into town to do some stories with us and talk about good little boys and girls.”
Santa read “Little Santa” by Jon Agee and “The Christmas Wish” by Lori Evert to his audience as illustrated images from the books were shown on-screen.
Santa also had received postcards from Grand Island children that he read.
One from Maddox, age 6, requested a skateboard and Legos.
“We’ll see what we can do,” Santa said. “Just keep being good.”
George, younger than 1 year old, also wrote to Santa.
For Christmas, he wrote that he would “like to be able to move and chase my older siblings around the house.”
“Well, George, that’ll come,” Santa replied. “Before you know it, you’ll be on your belly, scooting around after them, and next thing you know, you’ll be up walking and running. It doesn’t take long.”
Charlotte, age 2, wrote that she has been “extra nice” and asked for a “force shield” to protect her from her brothers. She also asked for a dinosaur.
Rowan, age 4, who also has been “extra nice,” asked for a “real pet Gremlin.”
“You know, with pets, for live animals, I always tell the kids, you have to talk to Mom and Dad about that,” Santa replied. “Because they end up taking care of it when you go somewhere or when you’re sick. It wouldn’t be right unless it was OK with Mom or Dad for me to bring one.”
More than one child requested a Baby Yoda doll.
Swan encouraged children to keep their reading skills strong by participating in the library’s “Snow Much to Read” holiday reading program via Beanstack.
“Snow Much to Read” is similar to the library’s summer reading programs.
Young readers can track their reading minutes and participate in challenges to earn entries for prizes.
There are various entry categories: adult, teen and children.
With an account, readers can choose their challenge. GIPL promises special challenges such as reading certain genres or “authors you may have never tried.”
Readers will be able to participate in the library’s special winter break virtual story times and programs for all ages.
The reading challenge began Nov. 15 and concludes Jan. 15.
To register for the winter reading challenge, visit https://gilibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.