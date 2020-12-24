Santa Claus reads children’s letters for Grand Island Public Library visit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Christmas, he wrote that he would “like to be able to move and chase my older siblings around the house.”

“Well, George, that’ll come,” Santa replied. “Before you know it, you’ll be on your belly, scooting around after them, and next thing you know, you’ll be up walking and running. It doesn’t take long.”

Charlotte, age 2, wrote that she has been “extra nice” and asked for a “force shield” to protect her from her brothers. She also asked for a dinosaur.

Rowan, age 4, who also has been “extra nice,” asked for a “real pet Gremlin.”

“You know, with pets, for live animals, I always tell the kids, you have to talk to Mom and Dad about that,” Santa replied. “Because they end up taking care of it when you go somewhere or when you’re sick. It wouldn’t be right unless it was OK with Mom or Dad for me to bring one.”

More than one child requested a Baby Yoda doll.

Swan encouraged children to keep their reading skills strong by participating in the library’s “Snow Much to Read” holiday reading program via Beanstack.

“Snow Much to Read” is similar to the library’s summer reading programs.