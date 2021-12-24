Santa Cop delivers gifts throughout Merrick County

The saying goes, “Giving is better than receiving,” well that may be the case most of the time, however, if you are a Merrick County resident and struggling to make ends meet, receiving is the best.
The Merrick County Sheriff Office staff members were out delivering donations from their Santa Cop program on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The recipients were adults and children who can’t afford gifts on their own, said organizer Lindsay Westman.
“The names of families and people who are eligible for Santa Cop come from schools, organizations, and people in the community who know of those less fortunate.”
Westman said they also give donations to kids whose parents are incarcerated.
“If their parents are in jail, we also make sure and deliver to those kids” she said, “No matter if they are in our jail or another.”
Westman said that Santa Cop, although based out of Central City, serves all of Merrick County.
“This year we made deliveries to Palmer, Silver Creek, Archer, Clarks, Chapman and Central City, of course.”
Westman stated that donations in 2021 were at an all-time low.
“This year we served 32 families, and that includes 84 kids.” She said that number is much lower than in 2020.
“Before this year, our lowest was 173 kids served,” said Westman. She believes lower number of donations is the effect of economic issues.
“We did receive less donations than what we would normally get,” she said. “We went through the list and put the higher need kids toward the top of the list.”
She also said the state of the economy, and COVID-related things could have factored in also.
Coincidentally, Westman said they did receive more physical donations and fewer monetary gifts.
“That is amazing,” said Westman. She said like most years, the majority of the gifts were for the younger kids and the teenagers are left to buy for.
“We will serve all aged kids but the 13-18-year-old (or high school graduation age) are typically the ones we have to buy for.”
Every kid gets something warm, said Westman.
“We buy them a warm outfit, stocking hat, gloves, and even blankets to keep them warm.
This year Chief Deputy Pat Benson got to play Santa for some of the deliveries. He said the feeling you get when you surprise kids with Christmas presents, who didn’t think they would get anything, is a special feeling.
“We delivered to one house in Clarks and the family, who is always very friendly, was so happy. The kids gave me and our ‘elves’ hugs and thanked us for the gifts. That is a great feeling,” said Benson.
Sheriff John Westman also donned the red suit this year.
“The kids didn’t know it was Sheriff John. That was a lot of fun,” said Lindsay of her husband.
Westman said a special memory from this year’s Santa Cop revolved around a couple of families who may not have even planned to do much for the holiday, if not for the Santa Cop deliveries.
“There were two houses we went into where they didn’t even have a Christmas tree,” she said, “Just to bring the smiles to not only the kids’ faces but to the parents was special.”
“Those parents were so thankful not knowing how they were going to do Christmas this year,” said Westman. “These families are going through hard times so just being able to help them out as a community is the best.”
It takes a lot of people to make Santa Cop work, Westman said.
Volunteers from the Merrick County Board of Supervisors, as well as members of the sheriff office, act as elves and help with present wrapping and go on the deliveries.
Others from all over the county come to wrap presents in the days leading up to the deliveries.
Although they had plenty of volunteers to help out this year, Westman said they usually have more people.
“Our lower number of donations meant we didn’t need as many to help this year,” she said, “I hope that number goes up next year.”
Westman wanted to thank everyone involved from area businesses, to those who donate gifts and time.
“This would not be possible without the community involvement,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but so rewarding in the end.”
The Westmans brought Santa Cop to Merrick County six years ago. Since then, 1,125 kids received gifts from the programs. That works out to be about 466 families total.