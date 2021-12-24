Santa Cop delivers gifts throughout Merrick County

“We delivered to one house in Clarks and the family, who is always very friendly, was so happy. The kids gave me and our ‘elves’ hugs and thanked us for the gifts. That is a great feeling,” said Benson.

Sheriff John Westman also donned the red suit this year.

“The kids didn’t know it was Sheriff John. That was a lot of fun,” said Lindsay of her husband.

Westman said a special memory from this year’s Santa Cop revolved around a couple of families who may not have even planned to do much for the holiday, if not for the Santa Cop deliveries.

“There were two houses we went into where they didn’t even have a Christmas tree,” she said, “Just to bring the smiles to not only the kids’ faces but to the parents was special.”

“Those parents were so thankful not knowing how they were going to do Christmas this year,” said Westman. “These families are going through hard times so just being able to help them out as a community is the best.”

It takes a lot of people to make Santa Cop work, Westman said.