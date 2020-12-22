Santa Cop visits Merrick County-area children

‘Twas a few days before Christmas and all through Merrick County, Santa delivered toys from his plentiful bounty. The kids were hoping for gifts this year, but with a pandemic looming, those hopes were in fear.
Santa was out early this year spreading the Christmas joy this weekend to kids and families in Merrick County.
The big guy delivered toys to area girls and boys as part of the Santa Cop program organized by the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Merrick County Sheriff John Westman, this year Santa Cop delivered toys to about 178 families all over Merrick County. Westman said he is extremely grateful for the donations made by the community.
He said it has been a tough year for many Merrick County families.
“There has been a lot of sickness, job loss, financial crisis, loss of loved ones. We have had some parents die this year for different reasons, so we have been able to supply to their families,” he said.
Westman said it is a great feeling to even be involved in a program that does so much for so many in need, especially during the holiday season.
“Many of these kids have never seen or knew very little about Santa Claus. They didn’t have the opportunity,” he said.
“Some parents were crying. It’s kind of an emotional thing not only for families but for the volunteers also.”
According to Westman the names of families in need usual come from the schools, community members and from within the sheriff’s department. He said this year with the pandemic he was a little surprised the numbers were lower.
“We think with COVID and schools closing early, we had a harder time gathering those names,” said Westman.
In their fifth year, Westman said he once again was amazed at how many people stepped up to help.
“We have volunteers for Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, absolutely amazing,” said Westman.
He said they had many groups volunteer to wrap presents last Thursday and Friday night with delivery occurring Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday.
“Family groups came, the Central City Leadership Class, the Central City high school girls’ basketball team came, Merrick County employees, without all those people there is no way we could pull this off,” said Westman. “It was plenty, but I am sure there are kids that didn’t get anything this season.”
Westman thanks all who donated and believe in the program.
“Had people not donated, whether that be monetary, or gifts, or time, there is absolutely no way this could happen,” he said. “The people that drive these gifts around donated their fuel, donate their time, it’s very cool.”
Westman said the Merrick County Board of Supervisors is active in Santa Cop.
“They act as Santa Claus, or Mrs. Claus or an elf, and their spouses. They are very much appreciated,” stated the sheriff.
Westman said he credits his wife Lindsay for the Santa Cop program.
“She is heart of it - 100 percent. She is involved more than I am,” said Westman.
Santa Cop is also a chance to enjoy family time while helping a good cause. Westman said his kids also help by wrapping presents and delivering presents. So do his deputies and their families.
“Sunday night my chief deputy was Santa, his wife Mrs. Claus, his son and daughter-in-law were elves, they were all involved to deliver gifts, it’s a big family circuit,” he said, adding many of the volunteers return from seasons past.