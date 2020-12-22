Santa Cop visits Merrick County-area children

“Some parents were crying. It’s kind of an emotional thing not only for families but for the volunteers also.”

According to Westman the names of families in need usual come from the schools, community members and from within the sheriff’s department. He said this year with the pandemic he was a little surprised the numbers were lower.

“We think with COVID and schools closing early, we had a harder time gathering those names,” said Westman.

In their fifth year, Westman said he once again was amazed at how many people stepped up to help.

“We have volunteers for Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, absolutely amazing,” said Westman.

He said they had many groups volunteer to wrap presents last Thursday and Friday night with delivery occurring Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday.

“Family groups came, the Central City Leadership Class, the Central City high school girls’ basketball team came, Merrick County employees, without all those people there is no way we could pull this off,” said Westman. “It was plenty, but I am sure there are kids that didn’t get anything this season.”

Westman thanks all who donated and believe in the program.