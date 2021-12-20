 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Santa, Mrs. Claus highlight of 'Snacks with Santa' at Grand Island Public Library
0 comments
top story

Santa, Mrs. Claus highlight of 'Snacks with Santa' at Grand Island Public Library

Santa at Grand Island Public Library

Gregory Johnson, 7, is overjoyed to meet Santa. He was the first child at Sunday's "Snacks with Santa" event at Grand Island Public Library to sit with the holiday figure and share his Christmas wishes. 

 Independent/Brandon Summers

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Grand Island Public Library Sunday as part of the library’s special “Snacks with Santa” holiday activities event.

Children had the opportunity to take a photo with Santa and share their seasonal wishes with him. Some children even hugged the legendary figure warmly.

Families also made special Santa masks out of everyday craft materials, and enjoy a “story walk” through the library’s children section, which told, in pieces, the story of Christmas.

Registration for the day’s half-hour sessions, starting at 1 p.m., were filled ahead of the event.

Library Director Celine Swan called it a wonderful program.

“I know people are ready to be out, with real programming in person, and the Santa event is a fun activity for families,” she said. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve done it, and it’s one of my favorites. I think it shows the true meaning of Christmas, and getting together and sharing love and books, and all of that good stuff.”

Snacks with Santa Grand Island Public Library

Savannah and Peter Kok, with children Lydia, left, and Milo, join together to make Santa masks during a "Snacks with Santa" session at Grand Island Public Library Sunday. 

She added, “I’m so excited.”

Youth & Family Services Librarian Laura Fentress, serving as a helper elf for the day, said she was excited to lead the unique holiday program.

“I’m very excited. We’re thrilled to have Santa here and have him in person,” she said. “We’re so glad we could get both of them. We know it’s a very busy time for them.”

It is important to have activities not only for the community’s children, but for entire families at the holidays, as well, Fentress said.

“We love that we can have something that brings families to the library in larger numbers,” she said.

The event was special for Fentress, as well.

“I love getting to see lots of families and kids together, having fun and enjoying crafts and activities, and meeting Santa,” she said. “It’s the joy of the season.”

For more information about Grand Island Public Library offerings, visit www.gilibrary.org.

brandon.summers@theindependent.com

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

These Santa's took their cheer to the Venice Canals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts