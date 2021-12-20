Santa, Mrs. Claus highlight of 'Snacks with Santa' at Grand Island Public Library

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Grand Island Public Library Sunday as part of the library’s special “Snacks with Santa” holiday activities event.
Children had the opportunity to take a photo with Santa and share their seasonal wishes with him. Some children even hugged the legendary figure warmly.
Families also made special Santa masks out of everyday craft materials, and enjoy a “story walk” through the library’s children section, which told, in pieces, the story of Christmas.
Registration for the day’s half-hour sessions, starting at 1 p.m., were filled ahead of the event.
Library Director Celine Swan called it a wonderful program.
“I know people are ready to be out, with real programming in person, and the Santa event is a fun activity for families,” she said. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve done it, and it’s one of my favorites. I think it shows the true meaning of Christmas, and getting together and sharing love and books, and all of that good stuff.”
She added, “I’m so excited.”
Youth & Family Services Librarian Laura Fentress, serving as a helper elf for the day, said she was excited to lead the unique holiday program.
“I’m very excited. We’re thrilled to have Santa here and have him in person,” she said. “We’re so glad we could get both of them. We know it’s a very busy time for them.”
It is important to have activities not only for the community’s children, but for entire families at the holidays, as well, Fentress said.
“We love that we can have something that brings families to the library in larger numbers,” she said.
The event was special for Fentress, as well.
“I love getting to see lots of families and kids together, having fun and enjoying crafts and activities, and meeting Santa,” she said. “It’s the joy of the season.”
For more information about Grand Island Public Library offerings, visit www.gilibrary.org.