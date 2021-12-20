Santa, Mrs. Claus highlight of 'Snacks with Santa' at Grand Island Public Library

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Grand Island Public Library Sunday as part of the library’s special “Snacks with Santa” holiday activities event.

Children had the opportunity to take a photo with Santa and share their seasonal wishes with him. Some children even hugged the legendary figure warmly.

Families also made special Santa masks out of everyday craft materials, and enjoy a “story walk” through the library’s children section, which told, in pieces, the story of Christmas.

Registration for the day’s half-hour sessions, starting at 1 p.m., were filled ahead of the event.

Library Director Celine Swan called it a wonderful program.

“I know people are ready to be out, with real programming in person, and the Santa event is a fun activity for families,” she said. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve done it, and it’s one of my favorites. I think it shows the true meaning of Christmas, and getting together and sharing love and books, and all of that good stuff.”

She added, “I’m so excited.”