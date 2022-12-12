Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Grand Island ice creamery

For kids, what could be more fun than a comfortable downtown shop that sells ice cream and popcorn and is also populated by Santa and Mrs. Claus?

Not only can the kids enjoy themselves, but Mom can also have ice cream.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Big Red Treats Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. It was the second of four Santa stops in Railside this month. The visits began Dec. 3 at the Tattered Book.

Among the kids visiting Mr. and Mrs. Claus were Ava and Adalyn Weber of Grand Island.

In addition to talking to Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids are also able to write down their Christmas wishes and mail their lists to the North Pole.

Adalyn, 6, and Ava, 4, are both hoping to get LOL Surprise Dolls for Christmas. Adalyn also has her eye on a Rock Star Guitar, and Ava wants a Barbie Dream Camper.

They are the children of Mandy and Matt Weber of Grand Island. If the girls get LOL Surprise Dolls, Mandy knows she has her work cut out for her.

“They come with 50 million pieces,” she said.

Big Red Treats serves 21 flavors of ice cream, with more than 70 toppings. Adalyn, who’s a kindergartner at Stolley Park Elementary, was thinking about having vanilla, and Ava wanted chocolate. Their mother had her mind on strawberry.

Not only is Big Red Treats comfortable, but the place also smells great. It’s operated on the corner of Third and Wheeler streets since May. Sunlight streamed through the windows on Saturday afternoon, with the city’s rich downtown history just outside.

Big Red Treats, owned by Julie and Dana Wright, is open seven days a week year-round, from 1 to 10 p.m. The Wrights bought the business in 2020 and moved it downtown.

Years ago, the building was the home of Greenberger’s men’s clothing store.

This time of year, Big Red Treats sells about 400 bags of popcorn a day. The kernels come from Preferred Popcorn of Chapman, and are popped at the store.

Big Red offers more than 10 flavors of popcorn. People can buy popcorn tins as Christmas gifts, each of which can hold up to five flavors.

Ice cream flavors include butter pecan and pineapple.

Popcorn flavors include hot cocoa, homemade caramel and cheddar.

The menu also includes four flavors of Italian ice.

Nebraskans are tough, so it’s “never too cold for ice cream,” Wright said.