Sarah Sivits: Eastern black nightshade causes concern

With high feed costs and drought stressed pastures, cattle operators are looking to corn/soybean residue as a feed source this fall/winter season.

A concern this fall is the amount of eastern black nightshade present and how that will impact cattle grazing. This herbaceous plant is in the nightshade family with smooth stems, triangular leaves, and star-shaped flowers that develop into clusters of green berries which turn dark purple when mature.

Most of the time, this plant will be in clumps but sometimes it can be found throughout the field. Being that this plant is in the nightshade family, it contains alkaloids in all parts of the plant. Freezing temperatures will not reduce the toxicity and it’s difficult to determine how much nightshade is risky for cattle consumption.

Guidelines say that an average cow would need to consume three to four pounds of fresh black nightshade to be at risk for alkaloid poisoning. Most cattle do not normally seek out this plant when grazing. Cattle are selective grazers and so long as there’s enough feed available, they will avoid consuming weed species and focus on residue instead.

However, as feed sources become more limited towards the end of the grazing period, they may start to seek out green plants, including eastern black nightshade. Scout your fields prior to turning out cattle and watch fields closely during the grazing period if you choose to graze. Strategic fencing can be used to avoid areas with higher nightshade densities, and it may be helpful to provide supplemental hay on that field before moving them to a new field.

Move cattle to a new field once their primary feed sources become limited to avoid eastern black nightshade ingestion.

Weed Science School

Nebraska Extension will host Weed Science School from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center near Mead.

Topics of interest include weed management surveys; the future of weed management; herbicide options and cover crops; spot herbicide application technology; spray quality and carrier rate for drift management; soybean response to 2,4-D and dicamba; and off target injury in specialty crops.

Speakers include faculty from University of Nebraska, University of Missouri, and research technicians from Greeneye Technology.

CCA credits are available for participants and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee to attend and lunch will be provided. For meal planning purposes, please RSVP online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/weedscienceschool.

This link also includes an agenda and speakers for the day. Questions can be directed to Amit Jhala, Extension weed specialist, at 402-472-1534 or amit.jhala@unl.edu; or Jenny Rees, Extension educator, at 402-362-5508 or jenny.rees@unl.edu.

Central Nebraska Regenerative Ag Conference

A Regenerative Ag Conference is planned for 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in Holdrege.

This event will feature Gabe Brown who owns and operates Brown’s Ranch east of Bismark, N.D. In addition to farming and ranching, Brown is an author and keynote speaker who share’s his experiences in utilizing regenerative agricultural strategies.

This event is hosted by Green Cover, Central Community College, and Nebraska Extension at the Tassel Performing Arts Center. There is a small fee associated with the meeting which will increase after Nov. 14 so early registration is encouraged.

Registration is through the Central Community College in Holdrege. Participants can either register online or contact their office at 308-995-8133.