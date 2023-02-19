Nebraska Extension will be providing private pesticide applicator and chemigation trainings over the next few weeks for applicators who wish to obtain or renew their current license.

The following in-person trainings for private pesticide applicator training are scheduled for Dawson, Buffalo, Hall and Frontier counties:

Lexington, March 7: One private pesticide training session, 9 a.m. to noon, Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, (chemigation offered from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.); 308-324-5501.

Grand Island, March 8: Two private pesticide training sessions, 9 a.m. to noon OR 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hall County Extension Office, College Park; 308-385-5088.

Curtis, March 9: On private pesticide training session, 1 to 4 p.m., Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave.; 308-367-4424

Kearney, March 15: Two private pesticide training sessions, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St.; 308-236-1235.

Please RSVP to the local Extension Office where you wish to attend an in-person training so enough materials are provided. Contact your local Extension Office with questions.

Gardening in weather extremes

Have your gardens and landscapes struggled the last couple of years due to extreme weather events?

Between fires, drought and no rain for long periods of time in many parts of Nebraska, gardeners and homeowners are wondering how to keep plants alive and gardens producing. If you have questions, join us for the “Gardening in Weather Extremes” program set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington.

This program will be taught in a relaxed, roundtable format over coffee and conversation. David Lott, Extension Horticulture Educator from North Platte, will offer updates and recommendations for vegetable gardens, flower beds, turfgrass, trees and shrubs to help them survive. The general public is welcome and encouraged to also bring their questions. If someone has a question, other participants may have the same or similar question they would like answered.

Please register through the https://go.unl.edu/gardening_weather_extremes web link for this local program. A nominal fee is required to pay for educational material and coffee supplies.

If anyone has questions about this program, send an email to dlott2@unl.edu, call the Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or call the Dawson County Extension Office.

On-Farm Research meetings

Just a reminder that Nebraska Extension will be hosting an On-Farm Research Meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Buffalo County Extension Office in Kearney. There is no cost to attend but please pre-register at least two days in advance for meal planning purposes.

Certified Crop Advisor credits have been applied for and pending approval.

More information and online registration can be found at the following website: https://onfarmresearch.unl.edu/nebraska-farm-research-network-results-update-meetings-2023.

Questions can be directed to Laura Thompson, on-farm research coordinator, at 402-245-2224 or onfarm@unl.edu. Hope to see you there!