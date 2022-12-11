Sarah Sivits: Extension to host estate planning workshop

Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County will host an estate planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Kearney on Jan. 4.

The workshop is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Buffalo County Extension office at the fairgrounds, 1400 E. 34th St.

Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator for Farm and Ranch Transition and Succession, will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans. The workshop is free to attend and registration is required by Jan. 3 by calling 308-236-1235.

Ag land management meetings

Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a series of in-person workshops covering agricultural land management and leasing considerations for 2023.

They will be offered at locations across the state during the winter months. The workshops will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including tips for communication and negotiating.

Topics will include equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing, and other management considerations.

The presentations will be led by Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen, Extension Agricultural Economist. Both are with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability.

Area meetings include 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 4, at the Ag Center at the fairgrounds, 1308 Second St., in Holdrege (register by calling 308-995-4222); and 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 5, at the Adams County Extension Office, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave., in Hastings (register by calling 402-462-3247).

The meetings are free to attend, but registration is required for each date.

A complete schedule for additional meetings held this winter is available at https://cap.unl.edu/succession.

Women in Ag program

Nebraska Extension will host a four-part series, “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” at numerous sites in Nebraska this winter (including Central City, Lexington and North Platte).

The series will focus on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices.

Sessions are planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25, and Feb. 1 and 8.

Keynote speakers will be simulcast to each location and each site will provide additional speakers and hands-on activities. Dinner will be included.

Workshops seek to help participants increase their awareness of local land values and cash rental rates and the factors that influence them. They will also cover the importance of having a written lease and the items that should be included in it to ensure an equitable agreement for all parties.

Participants will learn negotiation strategies as well as best practices to improve relationships between landlords and tenants. Conservation programs will also be covered, so that women will have a greater understanding of compliance requirements and increase their awareness of voluntary conservation programs that are available to them.

Fees are included by participating in this program and a virtual option is available for those unable to attend a workshop site, although in-person attendance for each date is highly encouraged to better network with other attendees and interact with speakers. Registration is required by Jan. 13.

More information and the registration link can be found at: https://wia.unl.edu/negotiation.

Questions may be directed to Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Women in Ag program director, at 308-632-1247 or jgroskopf2@unl.edu.