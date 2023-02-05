Nebraska Extension will be host its 2023 on-farm research results update meeting at several locations across the state over the next few weeks.

Farm operators and agronomists from across the state will have the opportunity to obtain valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

In-person meetings (each planned from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) include:

Feb. 15: Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, Alliance

Feb 15: Cornerstone Event Center, York

Feb. 16: Holiday Inn, Beatrice

Feb. 17: Dodge County Extension Office, Fremont

March 1: West Central Research Extension and Education Center , North Platte

March 2: Buffalo County Extension Office, Kearney

Participants can attend whichever location they wish to learn about the 100-plus research projects that were conducted across the state during the 2022 growing season.

There is no cost to attend any of these in-person meetings, but please pre-register at least two days in advance for meal-planning purposes.

Certified Crop Advisor credits are applied for and pending approval.

More information and online registration can be found at: https://onfarmresearch.unl.edu/nebraska-farm-research-network-results-update-meetings-2023.

Questions can be directed to Laura Thompson, Nebraska On-Farm Research Coordinator, 402-245-2224 or onfarm@unl.edu.

Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is planned for Feb. 23-24 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

The two-day conference will offer a variety of topics with more than 25 workshop speakers. By participating in these workshop sessions, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

Keynote speakers include Kiah Twisselman Burchett, Lindsay Bauer, Paul Stoddard and Anne Meis. Each keynote speaker has a unique background and story to tell that is sure to inspire attendees. Speaker bios can be found online at the Women in Ag website (https://wia.unl.edu).

Registration for the two-day event is open on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website. Early bird registration ends Feb. 8 and the fee increases after this time, but participants are welcome to register at any time.

Scholarships are available for students, and more information about applying can be found on the Nebraska Women in Ag website or contacting Jessica Groskopf (jgroskopf2@unl.edu; 308-632-1247).

Pre-conference workshop

The Nebraska Women in Ag program will offer a pre-conference workshop! On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a pre-conference workshop will be offered to teach participants all about using QuickBooks.

Mary Faber, Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, will teach this course online. This opportunity has limited spots available, so mark your calendars now if you’re interested in participating.