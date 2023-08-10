UNL’s Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is joining forces with innovative farmers, Nebraska Natural Resource Districts, and Sentinel Fertigation to host Sunset Seminars across Nebraska.

Seminars are being hosted by growers working with the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network who have trialed Sentinel Fertigation’s N-Time software this growing season and have experienced its impact on their farm. N-Time is Sentinel’s flagship software system that analyzes field imagery to detect early signs of crop nitrogen stress and provide growers with timely fertilizer application recommendations.

N-Time was developed through research and proven through trials. The data collected from those on-farm pilots will be presented during the seminars by representatives from UNL, providing growers with data quantifying N-Time’s impacts on Nitrogen Use Efficiency while maintaining or improving yield.

Data on the effects of other nitrogen management technologies will also be discussed at certain locations. In addition to UNL’s presentation, the Sentinel Team will demonstrate exactly how N-Time functions and how it can be implemented with advanced fertigation systems.

After the demo, host growers will have the opportunity to talk about their experiences and answer questions about using image-based fertigation technology.

One seminar is scheduled for Aug. 15 in Gibbon; others are planned in Stapleton on Aug. 9, and Lexington on Aug. 10.

Seminars will begin at 7 p.m. and should conclude around 8:30 p.m. Light snacks and beverages will be provided during the seminars. A full schedule can be found at https://www.sentinelfertigation.com/sunset-seminars

Those interested in attending a Sunset Seminar can learn more and register online at this website. Questions can be directed to Sentinel Fertigation at 531-893-1559.