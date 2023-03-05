Recently I had the wonderful opportunity to participate in the Nebraska Women in Ag Conference in Kearney.

It’s always so nice to meet with women across the state, hear their story, share their experiences, and learn from each other.

Several different topics were covered during this two-day conference including accounting software, transition planning, carbon credits, lease agreements, grain marketing, beef nutrition and more. I personally attended sessions about risk management and entrepreneurship opportunities, understanding carbon credits, and legal logistics for farm/ranch transition.

The legal session was especially fascinating and educational for me as we had the opportunity to ask a lawyer questions about documentation needed for estate planning including kinds of wills, trusts, taxes, power of attorney, etc., and how these can impact your farm/family if you do not have these in place.

Some of the key take-aways from this session were to start early, seek legal counsel with questions, update your estate plan when appropriate, and make sure everyone knows where critical information is located.

Many thought-provoking topics were discussed including guardianship for minor or disabled individuals, long-term care, privacy for medical issues, and what kind of wills are needed if I have a trust for my farm/ranch operation.

These topics not only encouraged me to think about my family farming operation in Illinois, but important documents I need to have in place for my own family here in Nebraska.

I understand these topics (estate planning, succession, legal documentation, etc.) are difficult and nobody really wants to have this discussion or write out their plans if something happens to you or a loved one. However, these are important topics to consider and work through before something unexpected occurs and no plans are in place.

If you were unable to participate in the conference live and would like more information about these sessions, you can find select materials on the Nebraska Women in Ag website (https://wia.unl.edu/conference).

Another helpful resource to locate information about estate planning and farm/ranch transition/success is at UNL’s Center for Ag Profitability website (https://cap.unl.edu/succession).

It’s never too early to start planning for your future.

On-Farm Research:

On-farm research is a great way for producers to test different products, practices and equipment on a smaller scale without implementing these practices across their entire operation.

Studies are designed using field length strip trials which are randomized and replicated to allow for statistical analysis of the data collected at the end of the growing season. Producers are actively involved from the beginning making sure studies are designed with their goals and objectives in mind to help answer questions for their unique operation. Over the past few years, several studies have been completed across the region including soybean seeding rates, cover crop mixes, downforce pressure when planting, nitrogen use efficiency, and testing nematicide treatments in corn.

If you’re curious about participating in on-farm research, look at our website: https://on-farm-research.unl.edu/. Producers can click on the “Explore Research Results” tab which shares information about results publications and a searchable results database.

Under the “Get Started” tab, you can learn about field protocols, how to conduct on-farm research, and what your role is as a producer. There are also several videos and articles about studies and the importance of on-farm research.

If you were not able to participate during the in-person on-farm research update meetings in February and early March, the 2022 On-Farm Research Book is now available online (https://on-farm-research.unl.edu/) so you can see what studies producers conducted last year across Nebraska.

Contact your local Extension Office or the folks at the On-Farm Research Network (402-245-2222; onfarm@unl.edu) if you have questions or would like to participate in on-farm research this year.