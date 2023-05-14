While producers have been busy getting their crops in the ground, alfalfa has been growing at a tremendous rate across the area.

New growth means new opportunity for pests to feed, grow and reproduce as insects have emerged from their overwintering habitats and are hungry for new green growth this spring. It can be hard to leave the tractor this time of year but don’t forget to pay close attention to your alfalfa fields in the coming weeks for potential damage caused by alfalfa weevil larvae.

Adults lay eggs in early spring once temperatures warm up and the larvae feed on newly developing leaves in the upper canopy. Initial damage looks like pinholes on the terminal leaves. However, the larvae can skeletonize leaves quickly giving the field a “silvery” appearance. Larvae are small, green, have black heads, white stripes down their sides, and tend to curl into a C-shape when disturbed.

The economic threshold for alfalfa weevil larvae varies depending on the growth stage (vegetative to 50% bud), treatment cost and value of the crop. While everyone’s goals are different, it’s recommended to only use an insecticide treatment if necessary as we don’t want to harm natural predators.

If an insecticide application is needed, pyrethroid type insecticides or ones that contain the active ingredient indoxacarb would be acceptable options. Depending on the damage and cost of application, it’s sometimes more profitable to cut the alfalfa a little early (about 50% or more bud stage) instead of using an insecticide treatment.

For more information, please refer to this article: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/scouting-advised-alfalfa-weevil.

Crop scout training

Nebraska Extension is offering introductory level Crop Scout Training for industry representatives and producers wanting to learn more about pest management.

This in-person training is planned for 8:55 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at UNL’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension & Education Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

On-site registration starts at 8:30 a.m. but pre-registration is required for meal-planning purposes as lunch is provided.

Topics to be covered include crop stage development, diseases, weeds, insects, nutrient deficiencies, and in-field training (weather permitting).

Training will be provided by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators.

A fee is associated with this in-depth training which covers the cost for lunch, refreshments, workshop materials, and instruction manuals that participants will take home for future reference for scouting purposes.

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits (CEUs) are applied for this training which entails six pest management credits, one crop management credit, and a 0.5 credit for fertility/nutrient management.

Registration, speakers, a full agenda, and class information can be accessed online at ENREEC’s website page: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enreec/fieldcropscouttraining/.

Pre-registration is requested by May 19 for meal -planning purposes.

Questions may be directed to Aaron Nygren, Extension Educator, at 402-624-8030 or anygren2@unl.edu