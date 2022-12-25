Sarah Sivits: TAPS banquet set for Jan. 14 in Kearney

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be hosting its sixth annual awards banquet to honor participants in the UNL-Testing Ag Performance Solutions competition on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

The banquet will showcase how participants managed their plots and how their decisions compared to others in the competitions. It starts with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards presentation at 6.

With peer-to-peer interaction as a continued goal of the program, attendees will have the opportunity to converse with competitors, industry leaders, University staff and UNL-TAPS organizers during the social hour.

Following dinner, UNL-TAPS organizers will discuss the findings from this year’s competitions, present data derived from teams’ decisions, and honor the award recipients for each contest.

The 2022 contest season included the sixth annual sprinkler corn, the fifth annual sorghum, and the fourth annual subsurface drip irrigation corn competitions at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Awards include greatest grain yield, highest input use efficiency, and most profitable team for each respective competition. The UNL-TAPS Advocate Award will also be presented to a person, group or business who advocated for the UNL-TAPS program.

The event is open to the public and those interested in learning more about the UNL-TAPS program. Producers and ag professionals throughout the area are encouraged to attend to learn more about this unique program.

If you would like to attend the UNL-TAPS Awards Banquet, please register to attend by Wednesday, Jan. 4, for meal planning purposes.

More information and the online registration link can be found at the following website: https://taps.unl.edu/2022-taps-awards-banquet. Questions can be directed to Krystal Rhodes, UNL-TAPS program manager, at 308-696-6700 or krystle.rhoades@unl.edu.

Crop production clinics

Nebraska Extension will host a series of crop production clinics across the state in 2023. These clinics highlight several topics including soil fertility, soil water and irrigation, crop pest management (insects, diseases and weeds), cropping systems practices, agribusiness management, marketing strategies, and on-farm research.

Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits are available. Pesticide applicator license recertifications will also be available for commercial/non-commercial applicators (Categories: 00, 01, D/R) and private pesticide applicator certification training.

Area clinics include

Jan. 10: Northeast Community College in Norfolk

Jan. 18: Younes Conference Center in Kearney

Jan. 19: Lochland Country Club in Hastings

Jan. 20: Holthus Convention Center in York (commercial applicator focused sessions)

Jan. 24: Younes Conference Center in Kearney (with Nebraska Agri-Business Exposition)

For more information about topics, locations, and registration, visit https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Questions can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension Educator, at 402-472-5411 or caproctor@unl.edu