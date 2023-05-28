Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Federal law prohibits children under 16 from using specific equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm.

However, certification received through a Tractor Safety Training course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with specific mechanized equipment. Therefore, teens 14 or 15 years of age planning to work on a farming operation this summer are encouraged to participate in Tractor Safety Training.

This safety training is designed for youth who work on farms to learn more about tractors and farm equipment safety practices. The Tractor Safety course is sponsored by the University of Nebraska Extension and the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.

The training is presented in a hybrid model with the first day entailing hands-on demonstration, or by completing an online educational course and required testing through the eXtension Foundation Campus website.

In-person training is recommended for better interaction, demonstration, and accessibility to trained professionals that can help answer students’ questions. Once a student is registered (https://go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety), the coordinators will send instructions, materials, course paperwork, and a link to the online course if they do not attend one of the hands-on events.

As this is a statewide training, the closest hands-on training day is planned for Tuesday, May 30, at Fonner Park.

After completing the hands-on event, or the online course and testing, students will be required to complete a physical driving test. This driving test will be offered at several locations across the state, including Wednesday, May 31, at Fonner Park, and Tuesday, June 6, at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test, equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course.

Instructors will offer education on emergency preparedness, personal protective equipment, and safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicles (UTVs) and other off-road vehicles (ORVs). There is a fee associated with this training which includes educational materials and supplies.

For information about the Grand Island events, contact Randy Saner (randy.saner@unl.edu) or Vicki Neidhardt (vicki.neidhardt@unl.edu) at 308-532-2683.

For more information about the Hastings event, contact Ron Seymour (ron.seymour@unl.edu) at 402-461-7209.