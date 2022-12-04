Sarah Sivits: With harvest complete, it’s time for workshops

The time between harvest and spring planting is a great time for farmers to expand their knowledge about their chosen profession.

Let’s get started!

‘Returning to the Farm’ The Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present “Returning to the Farm,” a workshop series for families who are in the transition process of bringing members back to the farm or ranch.

It will begin with a two-day workshop set for Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

This series assists families and agricultural operations with developing financial plans and successful working arrangements to meet their unique needs. It will guide families in developing estate and transition plans, setting personal and professional goals, and improving the communication process between family members.

“Returning to the Farm gives families the tools and resources to have a successful transition with more family joining the business,” said Farm and Ranch Transition Extension Educator Allan Vyhanlek. “We really want to have two or three generations come to this together and take that time, as a family, to sit down, learn together and start these important processes.”

Vyhnalek will lead the workshops with Jessica Groskopf, an Agricultural Economist with Nebraska Extension. Presenters will include other Extension experts as well as agribusiness and legal professionals.

During the program, participants will: Learn communication strategies; set both personal and professional goals; develop a farm or ranch transition plan; identify estate planning issues and develop effective strategies for planning; and review financial feasibility and financial tools.

This two-day workshop will also be followed with two additional workshops, to be held virtually, in the evenings on Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

More information about this workshop and the registration link can be located on UNL’s CAP website (https://cap.unl.edu/rtf22). Registration deadline is Dec. 2nd and space is limited so please hurry if you wish to participate in this program. Questions can be directed to Allan Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu; or Jessica Groskopf at 308-632-1247 or jgroskopf2@unl.edu.

‘Solar Electric for Farms, Homes and Businesses’Nebraska Extension will be offering several workshops across the state focusing on Solar Electric for Farms, Homes and Businesses.

This workshop is for homeowners, farmers and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will review the function, feasibility, and economic return of solar electric systems for farms, homes and businesses.

Each solar installation is unique, and individuals have their own reasons for exploring solar installations. This workshop will help you decide if solar is right for you, by learning about how systems work, safety, the value of electricity, value of incentives, and how to evaluate quotes from installers.

The workshop speaker will be Nebraska Extension Educator John Hay, who has 10 years experience doing solar economic analysis and installed solar at his home in 2017.

Several workshops will be held across the state during December, including one planned for Thursday, Dec. 15 in Central City. It’s planned for 6 to 8 p.m. in the 4-H Building at the Merrick County Fairgrounds.

Registration can be found online at https://go.unl.edu/solarworkshops2022.

Questions can be directed to Hay at 402-472-0408 or Jhay2@unl.edu.