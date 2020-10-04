Sasse tests negative for COVID, Fischer waiting

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse has tested negative for the coronavirus, while Sen. Deb Fischer is awaiting her own test results.
The two Nebraska Republicans both attended a White House ceremony last weekend alongside a number of individuals who have since tested positive for the virus, including President Donald Trump.
Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite the negative test.
“After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing,” according to a statement by a spokesman.
“He will return to Washington for in-person work beginning Oct. 12. Ben, Melissa and their kids are praying for the president, the first lady and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”
The testing and work-from-home decision were prompted by Sasse’s “close interaction with multiple infected individuals,” according to the statement.
Sasse, 48, and Fischer, 69, both attended the White House event where Trump announced that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. By the end of the week, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus.
Two Republican senators who attended the event said they also have tested positive — Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins also attended and both later tested positive.
Photographs from the White House event show Sasse and Fischer sitting in the same row as Lee and Tillis.
Tillis was wearing a mask but Lee was not. Sasse, who was sitting just a few feet from both Tillis and Lee, wore a Husker-themed mask that appeared to not completely cover his nose.
Fischer can be seen wearing a mask at the event. Fischer spokeswoman Brianna Puccini told The World-Herald on Saturday:
“The senator has no symptoms and expects to have her test results Sunday.”
Jenkins, an Omaha native, released an apology to the Notre Dame community for failing to wear a mask during the ceremony and for shaking hands with various people there.
“I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so,” Jenkins wrote.
“I especially regret my mistake in light of the sacrifices made on a daily basis by many, particularly our students, in adjusting their lives to observe our health protocols.”
