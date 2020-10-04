Sasse tests negative for COVID, Fischer waiting

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse has tested negative for the coronavirus, while Sen. Deb Fischer is awaiting her own test results.

The two Nebraska Republicans both attended a White House ceremony last weekend alongside a number of individuals who have since tested positive for the virus, including President Donald Trump.

Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite the negative test.

“After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing,” according to a statement by a spokesman.

“He will return to Washington for in-person work beginning Oct. 12. Ben, Melissa and their kids are praying for the president, the first lady and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”

The testing and work-from-home decision were prompted by Sasse’s “close interaction with multiple infected individuals,” according to the statement.

Sasse, 48, and Fischer, 69, both attended the White House event where Trump announced that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. By the end of the week, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus.