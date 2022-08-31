Saturday event to explore causes, seek solutions for substance abuse

Many people don’t understand why or how individuals develop substance use disorder.

They may mistakenly thing those who have a substance use disorder lack moral principles or willpower and they could stop their use simply by choosing to.

To help understand the complex reasons behind this disease, an information fair, “Time to Remember, Time To Act,” is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Quality Inn Conference Center I-80, 7838 S. Highway 281, south of Grand Island.

“The goal is to educate participants, advocate for those who may need help, to network and (find) solutions and resources,” according to a news release from Revive Ministries of Hastings, one of the event sponsors.

“Substance Use Disorder or Addiction is a complex disease,” the release continues. “It is not just getting clean that makes recovery successful. There also needs to be treatment of the underlying issues such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, loneliness, rage, despair, toxic secrets, regret, undiagnosed head trauma or untreated ADD/ADHD.”

Addiction is a family disease and this event has been designed to be family friendly. It’s purpose is to raise awareness of the growing number of people, especially young adults, being lost to overdose. There will also be resources for those battling active substance use and support for individuals working on their recovery.

“We hope to build a network with our communities and the agencies within them to expand our resources in order to help people find the help they need to get clean and the support to continue living in sobriety,” said Dan Rutt with Revive Ministries.

The event will feature a panel of professionals whose occupation is impacted by substance use or overdose in some way, and a keynote speaker.

There is no registration fee; for more information, call Revive Ministries, 835 South Burlington Ave., Suite 115, in Hastings, at 402-462-2066; or email Rutt at dan@reviveinc.org