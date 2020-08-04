This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will be at a different location, the College Park parking lot.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. This drive-thru pantry will be held at College Park located at 3180 Highway 34. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements. Each vehicle will receive one box of food, including nonperishable items and fresh produce.
This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.
Volunteers are appreciated, but the number of people helping is limited for safety purposes. Call Trinity United Methodist Church at 308-382-1952 before deciding to help.
