Saturday poker run to benefit Crisis Center

A poker run set for Saturday will raise funds for the Grand Island Crisis Center.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. at Platte River Harley Davidson, 2719 S. Locust. Registration is $15 for one person or $25 per couple. Entrants will receive a score sheet and route map. Riders will play a game at each stop.
The ride starts at 11 and will include stops at the fire stations in Ravenna, St. Paul, Fullerton and Aurora, and end at the Prairie Pride Brewing Co. in Grand Island.
Funds will benefit the Grand Island Crisis Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to those dealign with domestic or sexual assault.
For more information, contact Renae Swanson with the Crisis Center at 308-381-0555 or marketing@gicrisis.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.