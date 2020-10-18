Saturday’s gorgeous weather brought out kids, parents and grandparents to the pumpkin patches

Eric and Chelsea Nicholls of Hastings were making their first trip to Helgoth’s. Chelsea dressed their two kids, Martin, 8, and Faye, almost 2, in appropriate Halloween colors. She herself was wearing a pumpkin shirt and black pants. “When we go somewhere, we go all out,” she said.

Sheila and Gene Horak are also in their 20th season of operating the Scarecrow Patch.

New this year are a jump pad, a tube slide and a slide shed.

People should pay them a visit “because it’s been an awesome fall and we have lots to do,” Sheila Horak said.

Once customers pay the admission, she noted, the only things that cost money are food and pumpkins.

Pumpkins and parties

Nancy Shindle of St. Paul was one of the people enjoying the day. She was with her daughter, Sarah Roehl of Lincoln, and grandchildren Lennox, 4, and Rozalynn, 7. They thought it “would be a good day to get out and have some fun,” Shindle said.

A pumpkin patch is a great place to celebrate a birthday. The Scarecrow Patch entertained six birthday parties Saturday.

The two pumpkin patches have the same admission price: $8 per person. Those 2 and younger get in free.