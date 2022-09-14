Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state

KEARNEY – Twenty-eight middle and high school marching bands will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 63rd annual Band Day Parade.

A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.

UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island. The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies will be awarded to the outstanding drum line and color guard and overall champion.

Bands will also participate in the Bearcat Marching Festival, which follows the Band Day Parade awards ceremony at Kearney High School. The festival provides a “comments only” clinic format, where bands receive feedback about their field performances in advance of formal competitions later in the fall.

UNK Band Day participants (listed in order of performance)

UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band

Faith Christian

Ogallala Middle School

Kearney eighth grade

Pleasanton

Axtell

Elm Creek

Arcadia

Shelton

Stapleton

Arapahoe

Wilcox-Hildreth

Kenesaw

Parkview Christian

Gibbon

Amherst

Twin River

Centura

Ord

Grand Island Central Catholic

Doniphan-Trumbull

Ravenna

Kearney Catholic

Broken Bow

Holdrege

Columbus

Hastings

North Platte

Kearney High School