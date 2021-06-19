SATURDAY SALUTE: Great place to cool off in Fullerton

Community festivals plentiful

We also salute the area communities that are reveling in the chance to host their annual celebrations this year after some had to be canceled a year ago.

This weekend alone, there’s Annevar in Ravenna, Swedish Midsommar Festival in Stromsburg and Wolbach Days in Wolbach. Cairo’s CornStalk Festival and Giltner Daze were last weekend. Coming up next weekend is the Flatwater Music Festival in Hastings.

With the theme “There’s No Place Like Home,” the annual Annevar festival kicked off Thursday with a teen dance and the Miss Annevar pageant, and continues through Sunday with a long list of special events.

“We’re just glad to be back,” said Rylie Mills, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, which has been hosting the festival since 1923. “Last year was the first time Annevar had been canceled since World War II, when it was not held for three years.”

Also back after a year off is the Swedish Midsommar Festival, which started Friday in Stromsburg with the traditional chicken barbecue, followed by the coronation of the 2021 Swedish king and queen and a performance from the community choir.