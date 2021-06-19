SATURDAY SALUTE: Great place to cool off in Fullerton

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the people of Fullerton, who in the middle of this heat wave are now soaking in the benefits of their decision in 2018 to approve a $3.6 million bond issue to build a community swimming facility.
The new Fullerton Community Pool, equipped with a lazy river, two diving towers and a family slide, opened June 11. Following the ribbon-cutting, more than 300 people enjoyed the sparkling new facility.
Since then, about 180 people a day have enjoyed getting drenched by the sun and water.
The $4.5 million facility was built on the same site as Fullerton’s old pool, built in the 1950s.
It truly was a community effort to fund the project, as fundraising efforts included bake sales, raffles and a banquet. Individual donations totaled $425,000. Grants totaled $500,000 and the city provided the rest.
Grants came from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund and Nebraska Game and Parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund. Another came from an Omaha organization that wishes to remain anonymous.
The members of the pool committee are Rachel Bittner, Jennifer Wood, Shawn Ostransky, Will Zoucha, Paul Bialas, Angie Herman and Derek Smith.
Operating hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. The season will end the second week of August, so get out to the new pool in Fullerton.
Community festivals plentiful
We also salute the area communities that are reveling in the chance to host their annual celebrations this year after some had to be canceled a year ago.
This weekend alone, there’s Annevar in Ravenna, Swedish Midsommar Festival in Stromsburg and Wolbach Days in Wolbach. Cairo’s CornStalk Festival and Giltner Daze were last weekend. Coming up next weekend is the Flatwater Music Festival in Hastings.
With the theme “There’s No Place Like Home,” the annual Annevar festival kicked off Thursday with a teen dance and the Miss Annevar pageant, and continues through Sunday with a long list of special events.
“We’re just glad to be back,” said Rylie Mills, executive director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce, which has been hosting the festival since 1923. “Last year was the first time Annevar had been canceled since World War II, when it was not held for three years.”
Also back after a year off is the Swedish Midsommar Festival, which started Friday in Stromsburg with the traditional chicken barbecue, followed by the coronation of the 2021 Swedish king and queen and a performance from the community choir.
“This event happens because of several hardworking people who make it all tick,” said Sharon Noyd, a member of the festival committee. “No one person could ever do it all.”
That’s the case with all community festivals, but it is likely that communities throughout the state are having less trouble finding volunteers to help out this year after they were unable to hold their celebrations a year ago.
The Independent’s daily calendar has grown by leaps and bounds this summer with so many events going on. Go out and enjoy a few of them this weekend, and be sure to thank the people who pitched in to make them happen.