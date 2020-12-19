SATURDAY SALUTE: Greater Grand Island Community Foundation reflects giving community

No one should go hungry

We also salute Sunheat, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus and St. Pauls Lutheran Church for their efforts to feed the community during Christmas week.

Sunheat will provide a free Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Thursday.

The lunch, which is a drive-thru program, is available to anyone wearing a mask “who could use a little holiday cheer.” The meal, which includes pork loin with cherry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a dessert, will be available to pick up in the Tommy Gunz Bistro parking lot, 1607 S. Locust St. There is a limit of five meals per car (one meal per person).

Sunheat is providing the 1,000 Christmas Eve meals with proceeds from its 13th annual golf tournament, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief. The chefs at Tommy Gunz will prepare the meals.

Volunteers and donations are needed. Call 308-382-8137 or email Josh@sunheat.com.

St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus also will prepare takeout meals for its annual Christmas Eve lunch. The meals will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.