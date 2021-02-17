Say it again: Grand Island Senior High custodian is learning English while on the job

Garcia said the battery on her phone will get low and she will charge it back up, meaning she listens to music off and on throughout her shift. She does not have a favorite song to listen to and will “just listen to whatever.”

“My office is right by her area, so I will often hear her singing and stuff and even see her dancing,” Contreras said.

Garcia said listening to English during her shift has allowed her to better communicate with GISH teachers and staff members. She said teachers and staff are “very nice” to her and talk with her during her shift.

“In being around staff like (GISH Activities Director) Mrs. (Cindy) Wells, they always will offer to conversate,” she said. “It is much easier than being in an environment where there is not so many English-speaking people. I like it here and the environment here a lot, as well as the staff.”

Wells said she has seen Garcia improve in her three years as custodian at GISH.

“Before, Eusebia wouldn’t probably ask me a lot of things,” she said. “But now, she will come and ask me things like about T-shirts or schedules. I like to talk with her because I like to learn some of the things in Spanish. The first time I was walking the hallway and she yelled my name, I went, ‘Yeah!’”