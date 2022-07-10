Sayler Screenprinting wants to copy its success in Grand Island

On June 3, a local businessman took the stage with his band at Hear Grand Island.

In addition to being a musician, Kyle Sayler is also the owner of Sayler Screenprinting, which opened recently in downtown Grand Island — at the corner of Third and Pine streets. During the concert, Sayler mentioned he’d just opened up a shop downtown, and that “we’re happy to be in Grand Island.”

If people were looking for T-shirts, give him a call, he said. He also threw a few of his T-shirts into the crowd. That move, he said, was “a little shameless advertising.”

Sayler Screenprinting deals in custom-printed shirts and apparel. Those products include business and office clothing. In addition to T-shirts, hoodies and hats, the company will also put your name on koozies. Sayler does embroidery as well as screenprinting.

People should choose his business, he says, because of its emphasis on quality and service.

Sayler Screenprinting, he says, works hard at doing things right. Even if a client has signed off on a product that includes a mistake, the company will make good on the order.

Amanda Friesz, Sayler’s girlfriend, says it’s much easier dealing with Sayler Screenprinting than an internet company. You don’t have to spend a long time waiting to get someone on the phone. And Sayler employees will work with you personally to make sure an order comes out to your satisfaction.

Sayler, 33, already has a successful Sayler Screenprinting business in Kearney. That company was voted Small Business of the Year by the Kearney Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

His website, he says, makes it easy for school groups and other organizations to do fundraisers.

“We try to make the process as smooth as we can,” he says.

Sayler Screenprinting offers free shipping anywhere in Nebraska for orders of 25 items or more.

He estimates that 80% of orders are delivered to a customer’s door at no extra charge.

First-time customers gets 20% off of their order.

Sayler got into screenprinting working out of his garage in 2008. He opened his Kearney store in 2015.

It started “as a little side hustle and then it turned into something a little bit more than that,” he said.

His first big order was 100 shirts for Kearney Powersports — then Kearney Yamaha — where his father worked. Most of Sayler’s success is due to word of mouth. He now has 16 employees, including four designers, at his Kearney store.

Sayler graduated from Kearney Catholic and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

Before going into business himself, he worked for three years at The Buckle.

In Grand Island, he’s anxious to work with businesses, school organizations and groups organizing fundraisers. He bought out a local company called 308 Threads. He’s hoping to work with some of that company’s clients.

Sayler Screenprinting hosted its ribbon-cutting on Friday.

“We’re still building the name. It’s going to take a while,” he said.

Playing off the name Sayler, the business has a nautical theme. Sea-faring knickknacks can be found inside the store. There’s even a stuffed shark nicknamed Schnozz. The store’s slogans include “Whatever floats your boat” and “Work like a Sayler, play like a pirate.”

The attractive corner location, with brick walls and a tin ceiling, is owned by Tom Ziller.

Sayler is assisted in the business by his father, Dave, as well as Friesz. Friesz is a Grand Island resident. She’s the reason, he says, he came to Grand Island.

The Kyle Sayler Band, by the way, focuses on country music, with a classic rock song thrown in here and there.

Country is “a nice way to get people on the dance floor, and that’s kind of what we’re about, is just showing people a good time.”