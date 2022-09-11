SBA district office seeks nominations for National Small Business Week

OMAHA — Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration wants to hear from you.

The SBA’s Nebraska District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

The winner will be honored at a local event during National Small Business Week in May, 2023.

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination.

The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week include the following awards:

Nebraska District Small Business Week Categories:

• Small Business Person of the Year (National and District)

• Small Business Exporter (National and District)

The SBA Nebraska Small Business Person of the Year Award is an opportunity to highlight a successful small business from anywhere in our great state that has grown in revenue, overcome adversity, and gives back to the community,” says Tim Mittan, SBA Nebraska District Director. “We hope we will receive many nominations because we know there are many small businesses throughout Nebraska that deserve this award.”

The Nebraska District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY to the District’s BOX account no later 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 8.

To obtain additional information about the National Nomination Guidelines, please contact Elizabeth Yearwood at Elizabeth.yearwood@sba.gov.