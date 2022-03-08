Scap metal wanted to raise funds for memorial at Hall County Veterans Park

People collecting scrap metal for 'Metals for Veterans' say that calling them can benefit callers as well as the community.

Homeowners can save money by having the veterans group pick up appliances, cans and other metal objects. That work will clean up people’s property. Having people call the veterans supporters, they say, can also lighten the duties of Grand Island’s code enforcement officers.

The veterans group is raising money to build a memorial at Hall County Veterans Park, paying tribute to soldiers who’ve served from 1975 to the present.

Those planning the memorial will gladly accept anything that’s recyclable, “from cans to cars to copper,” says Tim Bartz, co-owner of Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron Co.

They’d love to hear from someone who’s got a refrigerator on his porch, or someone who bought a new appliance and needs to get rid of the old one.

Someone has even donated a semi-truck to the cause, Bartz said.

In cleaning up a farm last month, the military supporters picked up an old manure spreader, a feed wagon and an old grain truck.

Bartz and Ken Barber, facility manager for Alter Metal Recycling, are members of the committee that’s planning the memorial. Both men are veterans. One of the volunteers picking up scrap metal is Brandon Latimer.

Grand Island Police Sgt. Trent Hill, who heads the code enforcement unit, stressed that code enforcement has no connection to the veterans group, and does not recommend that property owners call any specific individuals. But the veterans supporters sometimes hear from code enforcement officers when work needs to be done.

The veterans’ committee has made some progress in deciding what the memorial will look like.

The design might incorporate a globe, Bartz said.

At this point, the group has probably raised enough money to do the concrete work, but not to pay for benches.

In addition, “We have no idea on the price of the globe yet,” Bartz said.

Although veterans supporters are currently working on the memorial, they have collected scrap metal over the years for several veterans’ causes.

If you have any metals you would like to donate, call Alter Metal Recycling at 308-381-0600 or Kramer’s at 308-384-1116. You can also call 308-382-8255.

