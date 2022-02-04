Scholarship deadline nears for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation

The chance to apply for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation scholarships is almost over for Grand Island area students.

Applications are due 4 p.m. Feb. 9 for the GGICF 2021-22 scholarship cycle, which has been open since Dec. 1.

“At the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, we are fortunate to offer opportunities to a wide variety of students,” said GGICF program officer Kendra Lutz. “There are scholarships for traditional, nontraditional and current college students for a wide variety of majors being pursued and for students who have a financial need, just to name a few.”

GGICF offers 140 scholarship opportunities for Hall County, Sherman County and Doniphan-Trumbull area students. Students can apply for these scholarships with a single application found at gicf.org/scholarships, which applies the students to any scholarships they are eligible for.

In addition to the numerous scholarships currently held at GGICF, five additional scholarships were added for the 2021-22 cycle:

n James A. Gembala Scholarship, for Sherman County graduating high school seniors pursuing a degree in nursing.

