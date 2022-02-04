 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarship deadline nears for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation
0 Comments
top story

Scholarship deadline nears for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation logo

The chance to apply for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation scholarships is almost over for Grand Island area students.

Applications are due 4 p.m. Feb. 9 for the GGICF 2021-22 scholarship cycle, which has been open since Dec. 1.

“At the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, we are fortunate to offer opportunities to a wide variety of students,” said GGICF program officer Kendra Lutz. “There are scholarships for traditional, nontraditional and current college students for a wide variety of majors being pursued and for students who have a financial need, just to name a few.”

GGICF offers 140 scholarship opportunities for Hall County, Sherman County and Doniphan-Trumbull area students. Students can apply for these scholarships with a single application found at gicf.org/scholarships, which applies the students to any scholarships they are eligible for.

In addition to the numerous scholarships currently held at GGICF, five additional scholarships were added for the 2021-22 cycle:

n James A. Gembala Scholarship, for Sherman County graduating high school seniors pursuing a degree in nursing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

n Ken and Jalaine Leetch Trade Scholarship, for graduating Hall, Howard, Hamilton or Merrick counties seniors attending a Nebraska trade school for HVAC, refrigeration or appliance repair.

n Mary Alice Lewis Vetter Scholarship, for graduates of Hall or Hamilton County High Schools attending a Nebraska college and pursuing a major in social work, counseling, sociology or psychology.

n Mark and Wanda Stelk Family Scholarship, for traditional and nontraditional students attending four years of secondary education.

n Don Rathman Memorial Scholarship, graduating high school seniors from Doniphan-Trumbull High School pursuing a degree in nursing.

Last year, GGICF awarded 139 scholarships totaling $248,500, a 29% increase from 2020.

To learn more about GGICF scholarships, visit gicf.org.

Any questions about the application process, or about starting a scholarship fund with GGICF, can be addressed to Kendra Lutz at 308-381-7767 or at scholarships@gicf.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Holy Batman! The world's first electric Batmobile has been created and it's for sale

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts