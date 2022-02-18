Scholarship helps NCTA grad continue her studies at UNL

CURTIS — A college scholarship in honor of a longtime Sandhills ranch couple is helping a Burwell student achieve career goals.

Jaylee Lynn DeGroff received the Jim and Helen Gran Scholarship to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture through the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation in 2021.

The $1,200 scholarship from NCF and the Grans, who had ranched near Gordon, helped DeGroff with tuition and college expenses last fall during her third and last semester at NCTA.

In December, with her Associate of Applied Science degree in animal science, DeGroff and the balance of her scholarship transferred into a four-year degree program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In January, the Aggie alumna started classes in meat science at UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

“I was out looking for scholarships to apply for while at NCTA and came across this one given by Jim and Helen Gran, as it was directly to attend NCTA,” said DeGroff, who had attended Burwell Junior and Senior High School.