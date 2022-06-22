 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School Board ballot vacancy opens for Grand Island Public Schools Ward B

  • Updated
Grand Island Public School Board Ward B candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomination form Monday, June 20, with the Hall County Election Commission.

“Ms. Schooley has withdrawn from the Grand Island Public Schools School Board race, which leaves a vacancy on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election,” said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet.

Carol Schooley

Schooley and Tim Mayfield filed as Ward B candidates for the May 10 primary election. Two candidates were eligible to advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Both Schooley and Mayfield auto-advanced through the primary. There is one Ward B seat open for the four-year term that begins in January 2023. Mayfield is now the only candidate currently on the ballot. Ward B incumbent Bonnie Hinkle chose not to seek re-election.

“With a vacancy on the ballot, other eligible, interested voters in Ward B may petition to be on the ballot,” said Overstreet. “A total of 680 valid signatures are needed by Sept. 1 to fill the vacancy. The name of a successful petitioner would be printed on the general election ballot.”

For more information, contact the Hall County Election Commission Office at 308-385-5085.

