School board candidate Wilson wants to create change, not ‘stir up trouble’

Amanda Wilson, the latest GIPS school board candidate backed by local PAC Chaperone, knows the district well.

Wilson has volunteered at Grand Island Public Schools, met and befriended many teachers and is now vying for a seat on GIPS Board of Education representing Ward A.

“When the problem is right in front of your face every single day, it’s really hard,” Wilson said. “Right off the bat, the thing that really punched me in the face was (teacher) morale.”

Teachers have decried a recent calendar change, and accused the school district of other mistreatments, primarily communicated through Grand Island Education Association President Michelle Carter — and social media.

Chaperone was birthed of the online uproar, so far resulting in two GIPS Board of Education candidates: Wilson in Ward A, and Hank McFarland in Ward B.

Wilson said she had considered running for the board before, but found the task too daunting. When she heard about Chaperone she knew it was her time.

“I had a lot of people approach me (to run) back in January,” Wilson said, adding that after she didn’t, the idea had “stuck in her mind.”

Eventually Wilson approached one of Chaperone’s leaders, former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen.

“We spent an hour on the phone then follow up conversations,” Jensen said. “A couple of weeks ago, (Wilson) came and met with about 15 members of our group.”

Jensen said it was an easy decision for the group.

“She walked out. We took a vote and it was unanimous. She is perfect for this opportunity.”

Wilson spoke a lot about supporting GIPS teachers, but digging deeper, her underlying theme seemed to be more about open lines of communication.

Teachers are afraid to speak up, and Wilson said her experiences voicing her concerns she didn’t feel heard.

“I’ve gone to lots of board meetings, and I’ve said what I wanted to say but it’s like you’re talking to a brick wall. It gets really old really fast,” Wilson said.

She said she’s noticed the status quo is getting old for teachers, too. Similar to other districts, GIPS is seeing many educators leave the district and/or profession. Wilson said, “Teachers are giving up. You have these teachers that are working their tails off every single day, trying to meet all of these requirements that have been made of them. No one cares that they’re drowning.”

“I’m not saying there’s no good that happens, but I am saying when you have teachers going to other places for less pay, or just totally dropping the profession altogether.. . That would be a huge concern to me as a board member.”

Wilson emphasized she isn’t looking to stir up trouble.

“My goal is to bring a fresh perspective that will hopefully benefit the group as a whole. I want to make sure (fellow board members) know I’m their ally.”

Wilson said she does her homework, too.

“If I want to know how something works, or if something doesn’t sound, I’m going to find out, I’m going to read about it and I’m going to figure it out.”

Quality, transparent leadership and being willing to listen, Wilson said, will have a ripple effect on the community.

“Whether they have students attending GIPS or not, it affects businesses… people’s desire to move to here.”

Which would circle back to the teaching staff, Wilson said.

“It’s going to be easier to recruit teachers and retain them if we have a positive morale in our community.”

The makeup of GIPS — and Grand Island itself — should be treated as an opportunity, Wilson said. She attended school in a St. Louis suburb.

“We had a lot of diversity also in our school — and we functioned very well.”

Wilson said that’s not the feeling she gets being in Grand Island.

“I feel like a lot of times people say because of the makeup of our town, it’s just this huge challenge because of our diversity,” she said. “I don’t see that as a hindrance.”

“We’ve got a lot of different people with different backgrounds and resources. We can all bring that together for the positive, but we need to be able to get everybody’s opinions in order to make that happen.”