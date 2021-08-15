School mask mandates understandably emotional subject

To vax or not to vax.
To mask or not to mask.
These are the types of questions that we have faced for nearly 17 months now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to come back with the frequency of a horror movie villain.
And, much like the virus itself, these questions aren’t likely to go away anytime soon.
This has to be some sort of Shakespearean tragedy that we’re stuck in right now.
After having COVID affect lives — and cost 620,000 of them in the United States — for this long, just hearing the latest news about the pandemic is enough to cause nerves to fray.
But when the discussion turns to COVID and our children, emotions quickly can be put on high alert.
That instinct to protect your children never diminishes.
You want what is best for your children. You want to decide exactly what that is.
And that has led to some unsettling scenes across the country in the past week.
There was even a little taste of it right here in Grand Island.
School boards implementing mask mandates (most for the second time) due to the spread of the delta variant have faced strong backlashes at meetings.
Some videos from other states show board members receiving veiled and not-so-veiled threats from parents who strongly oppose their children being forced to wear masks in school.
Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools board meeting needed a recess (a good thing in elementary schools, not in school board meetings) to allow emotions to calm after public testimony led to some heated moments.
I wish everyone could take a deep breath, take a step back and try to remember that an overwhelming majority of the people making these decisions also have the well-being of our children as their priority.
But it’s tough when we live in a country that can turn anything from a pandemic to climate change into a political issue.
And in 2021 it is too easy to live in an echo chamber where your belief is reinforced on an hourly basis until you can’t even comprehend that another viewpoint could have at least some validity.
Depending on your political view, you can tune into Fox News (or one of the even further right up-and-comers) or MSNBC and continually scroll through websites that only seem to exist to find ways to villainize the opposite political party.
Do you err on the side of caution and implement mask mandates for the start of this school year?
The risk of a young person dying if they contract COVID is extremely small — there were 349 deaths of Americans ages 17 and under as of Aug. 4.
But 99.999% of the time that I’ve put on a seat belt it was unnecessarily restricting my freedom and not doing anything to protect me. That other 0.001%, I was darn glad to be wearing it.
And it seems many people take COVID as a death-or-nothing disease. If you don’t die, you will be fine.
I understand people who are hesitant to get vaccinated because they are unsure of what long-term effects the vaccine may have.
But many seem to then overlook the fact that we also don’t know what the long-term effects could be from COVID-19.
“Although kids tend not to be so badly affected by COVID-19 and often have asymptomatic or mild cases, we are seeing kids who have decreased exercise tolerance, joint pain, fatigue and brain fog after COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Katharine Clouser, a pediatric hospital medicine specialist at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health of New Jersey.
And while the debate about mask mandates at schools is largely focused on the children, they aren’t the only ones affected by the decisions made.
Two teachers and a teaching assistant at Broward County, Fla., died within 24 hours of each other from COVID-19-related complications a week before school started. That school district — which voted to maintain a mask mandate — has had 138 employees test positive for COVID this month.
They weren’t infected by schools full of children, but it is a saddening reminder of what potentially could happen.
Closer to home, what if there were some serious cases of children with COVID in the Omaha region? The pediatric hospitals in that city are already at capacity due to an “atypical” summertime spike of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). That’s a sobering thought.
What is best for your children?
Ideally, a parent makes that decision and that’s that.
That isn’t possible when we are dealing with a communicable disease and schools where decisions that you make can affect hundreds of others.
Medical professionals are recommending masks. I’ve trusted them from months before my children were even born until now and their teenage years.
School officials are saying they will keep evaluating the numbers as the fall progresses. No one is implementing a mask mandate for the entire year or declaring that it is time to start planning for virtual graduations in May.
Those with different viewpoints strongly opposing masks in schools are free to express them.
But those board meetings that appeared to be one more emotional match away from bearing a resemblance to the “tourists” visiting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? That’s scary. And unnecessary.
We can get through this. We can get our children through this.
But we also can do it civilly and with some decorum.
That, too, would be best for our children.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com