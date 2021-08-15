School mask mandates understandably emotional subject

To vax or not to vax.

To mask or not to mask.

These are the types of questions that we have faced for nearly 17 months now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to come back with the frequency of a horror movie villain.

And, much like the virus itself, these questions aren’t likely to go away anytime soon.

This has to be some sort of Shakespearean tragedy that we’re stuck in right now.

After having COVID affect lives — and cost 620,000 of them in the United States — for this long, just hearing the latest news about the pandemic is enough to cause nerves to fray.

But when the discussion turns to COVID and our children, emotions quickly can be put on high alert.

That instinct to protect your children never diminishes.

You want what is best for your children. You want to decide exactly what that is.

And that has led to some unsettling scenes across the country in the past week.

There was even a little taste of it right here in Grand Island.